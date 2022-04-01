Blood drive to honor parishioner
Valley View Church of Christ will hold a Red Cross blood drive from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday in honor of a longtime parishioner Dana Hayes.
Hayes has a form of blood cancer and has needed blood transfusions as a part of her treatment.
Donations can be made in her honor at the church, 4500 Southwest Drive in Jonesboro.
Appointments can be made at rcblood.org/ 3NDqdS7.
King documentary to be shown
Arkansas State University will offer public screenings of the documentary, “At the River I Stand,” which reconstructs events in Memphis during the two months leading up to King’s assassination.
It will be shown at 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., Monday in the Reng Student Union Auditorium, 101 N. Caraway Road at Arkansas State University.
A panel discussion will follow the 6 p.m. screening, featuring Emma Agnew, president of the Craighead County Branch of the NAACP; Dr. James D. Conway, assistant professor of history and coordinator of African American Studies; Dr. Cherisse Jones-Branch, dean of the Graduate School and James and Wanda Lee Vaughn Endowed Professor of History; and the Rev. Dr. Ray Scales, pastor emeritus of New Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Jonesboro, and a founding member of the Craighead County Dr. Martin Luther King Committee.
Bruner to talk with journalism students
Andrea Bruner, former managing editor of the Batesville Guard, will be featured in the spring semester Dr. Joel Gambill Distinguished Speaker Series, hosted by the School of Media and Journalism at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro.
A 1996 graduate with a degree in journalism and a minor in history, she returns to campus to speak to classes from 9:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.
The endowed series was initiated in 2008 in honor of Dr. Joel Gambill, longtime journalism educator and department chair, who served at A-State for 44 years. More than 40 alumni of the program have participated.
Retired teachers set meeting
The Craighead County Retired Teachers Association will be meeting at noon Thursday at the Harlin Henry Senior Citizens Center, 1210 S. Church St. in Jonesboro.
Remnants of Rock coming to The Ritz
The Remnants of Rock will perform in concert at 7 p.m. April 9, at The Ritz Theater, 306. W. Main St. in Blytheville.
The band features music from the golden era of Rock ‘n’ Roll, 1959-69, presented by The Ritz Foundation, proceeds will benefit the organization’s efforts to renovate and maintain the historic theater.
Tickets are $35 for premium seats or $20 for general admission and are available at www.ritzciviccenter.com or by calling 870-827-2582.
‘The Wall that Heals’ coming to NEA
“The Wall that Heals,” the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Replica and Mobile Education Center will be on display from Thursday through 2 p.m. April 10 at Old Schoolyard Park, 1301 Old U.S. 64. in Crawfordsville.
Visits to the display are free and it is open 24 hours a day until the closing date.
UAW retirees to meetThe United Auto Workers retirees will meet at 11:30 a.m. April 14 at Grecian Steak House, 210 Airport Road in Paragould.
Deadline nearing for Oasis Arts, Eats
The deadline for artists, musicians, restaurants and home bakers to participate in this year’s Oasis Arts and Eats festival is April 15. Application can be made online at oasisfest.org.
The event will take place on Main Street in downtown Jonesboro from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m, May 14. This festival is open to the public with free admission.
This event is sponsored by The Foundation of Arts, The Downtown Jonesboro Alliance, NEA Artist Collective, Jonesboro Radio Group, Recovery Room, A-State Department of Art and Design, Perspective Gallery and Framing, the Arkansas Arts Council, and the Jonesboro A&P Commission.
Game night set
KLEK radio will host a game night from 7 to 9 p.m. April 16 at the E. Boone Watson Community Center, 1005 Logan Ave. in Jonesboro. A donation of at least $5 is requested from all attendees.
The event will include board games, cards, dominoes and trivia.
Tea Party to meet
The Northeast Arkansas Tea Party will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at Golden Corral, 2504 E. Highland Drive in Jonesboro.
This meeting will be devoted to any candidates who are running for state, local or federal office and who wish to speak to the group about their positions and platforms.
There will also be an update on the Arkansas Medical Freedom Amendment petition drive.
The public is invited to attend.
For more information contact Iris Stevens at 870-219-1917.
Craighead historical society to meet
The Craighead County Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Fellowship Hall of First Baptist Church in Jonesboro. Attendees are asked to use the 700 Union St. entrance.
This month’s program will be “The Great Bank of Bono Robbery” of 1932 presented by Glenn Pfeifer of Bono.
The event is free and open to the public. The location offers space for social distancing. Masks are optional. For more information contact CCHS President Danny Honnoll at 870-926-2985 or email danny@honnoll.com.
