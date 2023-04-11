A-State to present ‘The Trail to Oregon’
The Arkansas State University Department of Theatre will close the 2022-23 season with a musical satire based on the educational video game, “The Oregon Trail.”
This story follows a family of five facing the trials and tribulations that the Oregon Trail may bring. Performances in the Simpson Theatre of the Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive in Jonesboro, are set for April 14-16 and April 21-22. Friday and Saturday performances will be 7:30 p.m. with a 2 p.m. performance on Sunday.
Tickets can be purchased from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at the A-State Box Office in First National Bank Arena, 217 Olympic Drive, or by calling 870-972-2781. Tickets may also be purchased online at astate.edu/tickets. Prices are $10 for seniors and A-State faculty and staff and $12-17 for the general public. A-State students will be admitted free at the box office with a current student I.D.
A workday for Rutherford Cemetery is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. Saturday. The cemetery is located in the Greensboro community, at 4315 Craighead 780, 1.5 miles west of Arkansas 351 North.
Pianist James Giles will perform at 5 p.m. Saturday in Riceland Hall of the Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive in Jonesboro, as part of The Lecture-Concert Series at Arkansas State University.
Admission is free.
His program will include works by Franz Schubert, Ludwig van Beethoven and Johannes Brahms.
