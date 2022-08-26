Lyon College features art by Smithson, family
The Kresge Gallery at Lyon College, 2300 Highland Road in Batesville will feature the work of Abigail Smithson and her relatives for the exhibition, Close to Home, through Sept. 9.
Close to Home is a collection of artwork that includes the works of Fred Danzig, his sisters, Rose Schwartz and Edith Grossman, his niece Lari Schwartz and his great-niece, Abigail Smithson.
The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas will host a free produce distribution from 8 a.m. until the food runs out Tuesday at the Allen Park Community Center 3609 Race St. in Jonesboro.
There are no restrictions on who can receive this food.
The artists of the Northeast Arkansas Visual Arts League will host a Meet the Art League event from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave.
Members of the group will share their art as well as information about the organization, which meets monthly at the Harlin Henry Senior Center, 1210 S. Church St. The group also offers classes that are open to the public.
The Craighead County Retired Teachers Association will be meeting at noon Thursday at the Harlin Henry Senior Citizens Center, 1210 S. Church St. in Jonesboro.
Mary Alice Hughes from Insurance Advantage will be the speaker.
The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library after-school program, Afterschool Hangouts, which meets each weekday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. in the Children’s Library will break Dec. 2 and will not be held on holidays or during Thanksgiving week. It will resume activities in January.
The library is located at 315 W. Oak Ave. For more information, visit the library website at www.libraryinjonesboro.org or call 870-935-5133.
Tickets are now on sale for The Circuit Playhouse production of “Pass Over” by Antoinette Nwandu. The production will run Thursdays-Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Sept. 16-Oct. 19
Ticket prices range from $10 to $45 with special ticket pricing of $30 for opening weekend. A pay-what-you-can performance is set for Sept. 22.
For tickets, visit www.playhouseonthesquare.org. or call the box office at 901-726-4656.
Circuit Playhouse is located at 51 S. Cooper St. in Memphis.
