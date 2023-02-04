NEA Tea Party to meet on Monday
The Northeast Arkansas Tea Party will meet at 6 p.m., Monday at Golden Corral, 2405 E. Highland Drive in Jonesboro.
NEATP will present a program about the future of power generation in Arkansas in light of the national focus on renewable energy sources.
Paul Harrell of CAM MEDIA will speak about the current legislative session in Little Rock, bills recently passed, and those on the agenda.
The public is invited to attend. For more information contact Iris Stevens at 870-219-1917.
Pickleball topic at JUH Lions meeting
The bi-weekly meeting of the Jonesboro University Heights Lions Club will feature a presentation in preparation for the second Jonesboro University Heights Lions Classic Pickleball Tournament to be held March 10-12.
Dr. Tom Woods will address the basics of the sport.
The meeting will be at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Eggsellent Café, 906 S. Caraway Road. Visitors are welcome.
Breast cancer support group to meet on Tuesday
The NEA Breast Cancer Support Group will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Lazzari Italian Oven, 2230 S. Caraway Road in Jonesboro.
Soap-making workshop set
Powhatan Historic State Park, 4414 Arkansas 25, will host “Bubble, Bubble, Toil and Trouble: A Soap-making Workshop from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 25. The event is open to those ages 13 and older and registration is $25. Space is limited.
Participants will learn to make soap using the cold-process method. They will receive a booklet with soap recipes and several bars of homemade soap. Class members should wear protective clothing, as some materials used are caustic and can burn, and bring sack lunches. The registration fee covers the cost of materials.
For questions and reservations, call 870-878-6765, or email powhatan@arkansas.com.
UAW retirees to meet on Thursday
The United Auto Workers retirees will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Grecian Steak House, 210 Airport Road in Paragould.
Keith Huddleston the Region 8 service representative from the UAW Region 8 Retired Workers Department will be in attendance. An election will be conducted for the executive board.
Animal Farm to have bake sale
The Animal Farm no-kill shelter in Paragould will have its annual Valentine’s Day bake sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 11 inside Buchheit, formerly Orscheln, 1817 E. Parker Road in Jonesboro.
Proceeds will be used to care for the animals housed at the shelter.
GetSmART workshop offered
The Arkansas Arts Council will offer a free live and online workshop, The Aesthetics and Logic Behind Art, from 10 a.m. to noon Feb 16 as part of the organization’s GetSmART! Learning Series. Registration is available at bit.ly/3kYYTDW.
This workshop is recommended for visual artists who are interested in applying for an Individual Artist Fellowship grant in the visual arts category of painting in acrylic or oil on canvas.
Professor and professional artist Robert Bean will lead a discussion about why judges and panelists do or don’t select certain paintings.
The live event will be held at the Historic Arkansas Museum 200 East Third St. in Little Rock and is limited to 20 people.
Brain injury workshop scheduled
The UAMS Institute for Digital Health and Innovation’s Brain Injury Program will host a virtual workshop, “Strategies for Memory and Mood,” from noon to 2 p.m. Feb. 16 to connect anyone affected by a traumatic brain injury to helpful resources and support.
The virtual event is free and open to the public.
To register and receive the Zoom link, call 501-526-7656 or visit bit.ly/3WVhhLa.
