Lake Poinsett offers activities
Lake Poinsett State Park, 5752 State Park Road in Harrisburg, will host two free educational activities today.
From 1 to 1:30 p.m., a park interpreter will present information about some of the mammals native to Arkansas and the roles they play. The presentation will be at the playground.
From 2 to 2:45 p.m., visitors can join a park interpreter at the visitors center to learn about the roles various Arkansas snakes play in the environment and how they go about their everyday lives. The presentation will include live snakes
On Sunday, the park will offer a craft program to create survival keychains from 2 to 2:45 p.m. at the visitor center picnic table. Participants will also learn some survival basics. There is a $2 fee per keychain.
Soap-making workshop set
Bubble, Bubble, Toil and Trouble, a soap-making workshop has been scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 25, at Powhatan Historic State Park, 4414 Arkansas 25. A $25 per person fee will cover all materials.
Participants will not only learn about the soap-making process but will receive a booklet with soap recipes and several bars of homemade soap.
Protective clothing is required, as some materials used are caustic and can burn. Participants should bring a sack lunch.
Class size is limited, for questions and reservations, call 870-878-6765 or email powhatan@arkansas.com.
