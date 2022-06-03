Library sets summer programs for adults
On Monday, the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library Adult Services Department will offer a toolbox kit for adults that includes an assortment of mini screwdrivers, a tape measure, a utility knife, some other items, and a list of DIY and repair books available in the library collection.
On Wednesday, there will be a retro Shrink-Art plastic jewelry-making class for adults at 5 p.m. in the library training lab. Registration is required. To register or for more information, visit the library at 315 W. Oak Ave., call 870-935-5133, or go online at www.libraryinjonesboro.org.
Croft Cemetery Association to meet
The annual meeting of the Croft Cemetery Association will be 2 p.m. June 12, at the cemetery, which is located on Greene Road 641 in Paragould.
Inaugural SHINE-ola concert set
The inaugural SHINE-ola benefit concert will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. July 14, at South on Main, 1304 Main St. in Little Rock. Proceeds benefit Methodist Family Health which operates a variety of locations, including Jonesboro.
SHINE-ola is a spin on Jason Lee Hale’s original song, “This is the Time to Shine,” written and performed for Methodist Family Health’s SHINE campaign. The event to showcase the importance of mental health services for children and families in the state will feature more than 10 area performers including Hale.
Tickets are $7 and are available at South on Main by calling 501-244-9660 or at the door.
For more information go to bit.ly/3aecwK5.
Inventors Club to meet June 16
The Inventors Club for Northeast Arkansas will meet at 6 p.m. June 16 at The Garage, 611 University Loop, on the campus of Arkansas State University in Jonesboro.
Blues and BBQ coming to folk centerOzark Folk Center State Park, 1032 Park Ave. in Mountain View will present Country Blues and BBQ from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. June 17 and 18.
The festival includes three shows at the Ozark Highlands Theater featuring performances by Alvin Hart, Jimbo Mathus, Nicholas Edward Williams, Joseph Kirby and Danny Dozier.
A variety of tickets and access packages are available online at bit.ly/3Ngj5dE.
Playhouse on the Square ends season
Playhouse on the Square, 66 S. Cooper St. in Memphis will present a revival of “A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline,”as the final show of the current season. Performances will run June 17-July 17 with showtimes at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays.
Special ticket pricing for opening weekend is $27. A pay-what-you-can performance is set for June 23. Tickets are available by calling the box office at 901-726-4656 or going online to www.. playhouseonthesquare.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.