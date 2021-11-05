Jazz bands to perform
The Department of Music and A-State Jazz Studies will present “Spontaneous Composition,” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Fowler Center’s Riceland Hall, 201 Olympic Drive at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro.
The A-State Jazz Lab, A-State Jazz Orchestra and a small jazz combo group will perform.
Tickets are free for A-State students and faculty with ID, and $5 for the general public.
For tickets, call the A-State Box Office at 870-972-2781.
Downtown businesses to host clothing drives
A number of downtown businesses are partnering with Together We Foster to collect children’s pajamas.
New clothing items can be dropped off at the Foundation of Arts, Century 21, Shadrachs, Gearhead Outfitters and Kiddly Toes.
Gearhead is also collecting coats and snow pants through Dec. 1.
FOA to present ‘All Together Now!’
The Foundation of Arts will present “Music Theatre International’s: All Together Now!” a musical revue featuring songs from a variety of MTI’s beloved musical titles. Performances are 6 p.m. Nov-13, 2 p.m. Nov. 14 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Forum Theater 115 E. Monroe Ave., in Jonesboro.
Floor and lower balcony tickets are $20 for adults and $18 for seniors, children, military personnel and Arkansas State University students. Upper balcony seats are $18 and $16 respectively.
Admission to the Nov. 15 performance will be a pay what you can event.
Tickets are available online at www.foajonesboro.org, by phone at 870-935-2726, or at Forum Box Office.
Inventors Club cancels meeting
The Inventors Club of Northeast Arkansas will not meet Nov. 18.
The next meeting will be 6 p.m. Jan. 20 at the Garage on the campus of Arkansas State University, 611 University Loop in Jonesboro.
Holiday Lights set for Mountain Home
A new holiday lights show will be set up on the campus of Arkansas State University-Mountain Home beginning the week of Thanksgiving and continuing through Dec. 27.
It will set the stage for future years with a shortened trail and fewer displays.
Plans are for the show to grow to a 1.5-mile path featuring interactive holiday events, hayrides, food trucks serving holiday treats, an ice skating rink, Ferris wheel and visits with Santa.
