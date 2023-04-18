Bonner to speak in series
The Lecture-Concert Series at Arkansas State University will present Dr. Fred Bonner II speaking on “Inclusive Excellence: Belonging in the Arkansas State University Context.”
Bonner is a professor and Endowed Chair in Educational Leadership and Counseling and founding executive director and chief scientist of the Minority Achievement, Creativity and High-Ability Center at Prairie View A&M University in Prairie View, Texas.
Bonner’s presentation will start at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the auditorium of the Reng Student Union. Admission is free and the public is welcome.
Eric Shell, a nationally-recognized healthcare consultant, will present a lecture titled “The Future of Healthcare: Strategies for Success,” at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Arkansas State University Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive in Jonesboro. New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University is hosting the event, which is open to the public.
Shell is the chairman of Stroudwater Associates, a Maine-based healthcare consulting firm that provides actionable, accelerated results for rural and community hospitals, health systems and large physician practices.
For more information, contact Casey Pearce, NYITCOM at A-State director of external relations and marketing, at 870-882-9954 or cpearce@nyit.edu.
Artist Shea Hembrey will present an artist talk at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the Nucor Auditorium of the Lyon Business and Economics Building on the Lyon College campus, 2300 Highland Road in Batesville.
Hembrey will speak about his latest art installation, “Rain Dance,” on the Lyon College campus.
The free event is open to the public.
A Bill of Rights of Arkansas meeting is set for 6 p.m. Thursday in the private dining room at Ron’s Catfish, 3213 Dan Ave. in Jonesboro.
Special guest speaker will be Jennifer Lancaster, chair of the Second District Republican Party.
She will be speaking on the Bill of Rights and what has happened in the legislative session in the past weeks.
The public is welcome to attend.
