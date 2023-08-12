Free back-to-school haircuts offered

The Nu Tau Sigma alumni chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity in Jonesboro will hold a back-to-school free haircut event, for youth ages 15 and younger, from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Precision Fades, 415 W. Union Ave., and Blade Runner Barbershop, 2301 E. Johnson Ave., both in Jonesboro.