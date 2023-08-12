Free back-to-school haircuts offered
The Nu Tau Sigma alumni chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity in Jonesboro will hold a back-to-school free haircut event, for youth ages 15 and younger, from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Precision Fades, 415 W. Union Ave., and Blade Runner Barbershop, 2301 E. Johnson Ave., both in Jonesboro.
Appointments for Precision Fades can be made by texting 870-897-7515. Haircuts at Blade Runner will be walk-in only.
During the event, the fraternity will be collecting toiletries to donate to Hope House homeless shelter.
Items needed include deodorant, sunscreen, toothbrushes, toothpaste, floss, razors, cosmetics, nail clippers, cleanser, shampoo, moisturizer and soap.
Quiz About the Biz contest planned
The American Advertising Federation of Northeast Arkansas will present Quiz About the Biz from 5:30-7 p.m. Aug. 22 at the Brickhouse Grill, 218 S. Main St. in Jonesboro.
Five-member teams will test their knowledge of logos, jingles, slogans, viral trends, and advertising history.
Team registration is $60 and includes game participation, tacos, and appetizers. Seating is limited, so early registration is advised. Individuals may also register for $12 and be assigned to a team. Registration is available online at buff.ly/3Knx428.
Bookmobile stops for the upcoming week
The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library Bookmobile will be at St. Elizabeth’s Place, 3010 Middlefield Dr. in Jonesboro from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Monday; at Parker Park, 1506 N. Church St. in Jonesboro from 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday; and at the Bono Senior Center, 111 E College St., from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the Bono Community Center, 100 E. Woodland Trails from 12:45-1:45 p.m. and Allen Park, 3609 Race St. in Jonesboro from 3:30 to 5 p.m., all on Wednesday.
State legislature topic at JUH Lions meeting
State Rep. Johnny Rye, District 36, will be the guest speaker at the Tuesday meeting of the Jonesboro University Heights Lions Club. Rye will give a presentation about achievements during the 2023 session of the Arkansas General Assembly.
The club will meet at 6:30 a.m. at Eggsellent Café, 906 S. Caraway Road in Jonesboro. Visitors are welcome.
Free community wellness screenings available
St. Bernards Healthcare will offer free community wellness screenings from 7 to 10 a.m. Friday at St. Bernards Auditorium, 505 E. Washington Ave. in Jonesboro. Screening opportunities include blood pressure, height, weight, BMI, anemia, glucose, hemoglobin A1C, a lipid panel and more.
For more information, call 870-207-7822 or visit the St. Bernards website at www.stbernards.info.
Golf tournament is planned
The Arkansas Methodist Medical Center Foundation Golf Tournament is set for Sept. 14 at the Paragould Country Club, 3300 Pruetts Chapel Road. Registration opens at 7:30 a.m., the morning flight begins at 8, lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the afternoon will begin at 1. Teams and sponsors are currently being accepted. Registration is $600 per four-person team.
MoSH to feature live music and laser lights
The Museum of Science and History, 3050 Central Ave. in Memphis, will host the final Laser Live show of August at 7 and 8:30 p.m. Aug. 19, featuring Memphis musician Al Kapone live in the full dome planetarium, accompanied by a full laser light show.
