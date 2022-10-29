Red Cross sets blood drives
The Red Cross will host blood drives in the following locations in the upcoming week, at Piggott High School, 533 E, Main St., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the LTC Frederick C. Turner Jr. Military Science Building, 1921 Aggie Road in Jonesboro, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., both on Tuesday, and the Rivercrest High School ROTC building, 1700 Arkansas 14, Wilson, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.
Appointments can be made by downloading the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org, calling 1-800-733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Next month’s CRDC Community Days set
Crowley’s Ridge Development Council will continue hosting Community Days in the upcoming weeks. This month’s events will be held Thursday at 325 Magnolia St. in Wynne and Nov. 10 at 2000 McLain St. in Newport. Both events will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
They are designed to provide information about the services and programs provided by CRDC and will include giveaways, door prizes and chances to meet local community partners.
Additional events are scheduled through January.
Retired teachers to meet on Thursday
The Craighead County Retired Teachers Association will meet at noon Thursday at the Harlin Henry Senior Citizens Center, 1210 S. Church St. in Jonesboro.
The program will feature Maj. Scott Norman and the AFJROTC Cadets from Westside High School.
Stallings to speak to JUH Lions
The Rev. Ken Stallings, a retired minister and club member, will address the Jonesboro University Heights Lions Club about Thanksgiving during the club’s meeting at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Eggsellent Café, 906 S. Caraway Road. Visitors are welcome.
Veterans invited to Nettleton program
Nettleton High School will host A Sweet Salute to Our Veterans from 9-10:30 a.m. Friday at the Nettleton Performing Arts Center, 4205 Paradise St. in Jonesboro.
Veterans interested in attending the reception and program are asked to respond by Tuesday by calling 870-897-0020 or 870-897-2013 or at sandra.taylor@nettletonschools.net or emilee.taylor@ nettletonschools.net.
Cherokee Village Fire and Police to offer candy
The Cherokee Village Fire and Police departments will be distributing candy from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at city hall, 2 Santee Drive.
Animal Farm to hold rummage sale
The Animal Farm no-kill animal shelter in Paragould will hold its annual fall rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 5 in the old flea market area at the Farville curve of U.S. 49 North, across from Gamble Home Furnishings.
Funds from the twice-yearly event will be used to care for the animals at the shelter.
Black Rock Foothills Festival setThe Black Rock Foothills Festival will be held Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4-5, in downtown Black Rock. The festival will kick off from 5-8 p.m. Friday evening with a ham and bean supper at the Black Rock Community Center benefitting the Black Rock Volunteer Fire Department. The cost is a donation.
On Saturday, the Black Rock Lions Club Pancake Breakfast will be held from 6-10 a.m. at the Black Rock Community Center. The cost is $6 for adults and $3 for children.
Vehicle traffic will be closed at 8:30 a.m. for Main Street and vendors and booths will open at 9 a.m. along with the Antique Car Show and Shine. The opening ceremony will begin at 10 a.m.
Entertainment will include JR Rogers and the All Star Band at 3 p.m., Billy Robinson and The Swinging Door Band at 4 p.m. and Cory Jackson at 5:30 p.m.
Cold War Center to host fundraiser
The National Cold War Center in Blytheville will host a special event featuring an interview with former U.S. Central Intelligence Agency officer and Chief of Disguise Jonna Mendez and a screening of the 2012 Academy Award-winning film, Argo, at 6 p.m. Friday, ahead of the center’s Nov. 5 gala, Cocktails and Cockpits. Mendez will also serve as the honorary chair and host of the gala.
The Mendez interview and Argo screening will be held in the Ritz Civic Center, 306 W. Main St. while Cocktails and Cockpits will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. in Hangar 207 at the Arkansas Aeroplex, 4701 Memorial Drive.
Tickets for the Saturday event are available at one.bidpal.net/argo. To purchase tickets to the gala visit one.bidpal.net/ncwc/welcome.
MoSH to host stargazing event
The Museum of Science and History will host a stargazing event from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday on the front lawn of the Pink Palace Mansion, 3050 Central Ave. in Memphis.
The event will feature the moon and guest speaker Bill Wepner, a mission flight controller who worked on the Apollo program.
Tickets must be pre-purchased online at moshmemphis.com and are $14 for adults and $10 for youth and seniors or $10 and $8 for respectively for MoSH members. Children 2 and younger will be admitted free.
