Red Cross sets blood drives

The Red Cross will host blood drives in the following locations in the upcoming week, at Piggott High School, 533 E, Main St., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the LTC Frederick C. Turner Jr. Military Science Building, 1921 Aggie Road in Jonesboro, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., both on Tuesday, and the Rivercrest High School ROTC building, 1700 Arkansas 14, Wilson, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.