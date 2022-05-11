Lions State Convention set for Saturday
The 2022 Arkansas Lions State Convention will take place Saturday at the Red Wolf Convention Center at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Jonesboro, on the Arkansas State University campus.
The convention will run from 9 a.m. to approximately 4 p.m. and will provide updates and reports on club, district, state and national/international projects. Council Chairman Jeremy Kimble of Weiner will preside.
A memorial service for Arkansas Lions who have died since the 2021 state convention will be held.
A special feature of the convention will be a luncheon address by Lions International Director John W. Youney from Skowhegan, Maine.
The business session will include state awards and other presentations, plus the introductions of new state officers for the coming Lions year.
Lions and guests who come early will be entertained at an “Old Fashioned Hoedown” at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Fisher Street block party planned
Fisher Street Community in Action will host a block party from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday between 301 and 330 N. Fisher St. in Jonesboro.
A free, drive-thru-only fish fry will be available. Participants are asked to remain in their cars and there will be one plate served per person.
There will also be children’s games, basketball, a DJ, and raffles. The public is invited to attend.
