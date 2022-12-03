Festival of Carols coming to Batesville
Lyon College and the Batesville Choral Society will present “A Festival of Carols,” the 2022 Lessons and Carols Service, at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Christian Science Society, 1740 E. College Ave. in Batesville.
The service combines Christmas carols and Advent hymns with scripture readings and traditional musical arrangements and showcases the church’s neo-baroque Flentrop organ. The event is free and open to the public.
Tea Party to present film
The Northeast Arkansas Tea Party will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at Golden Corral, 2405 E. Highland Drive in Jonesboro.
Paul Harrell will present the film “Died Suddenly,” from the Stew Peters Network. The public is invited to attend.
For more information contact Iris Stevens at 870-219-1917.
A-State will present ‘Sounds of the Season’
The Arkansas State University Choirs will present “Sounds of the Season” at 7:30 p.m. Monday in Riceland Hall of the Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive in Jonesboro. Admission is $5.
The event will feature a variety of Christmas music. Performers include the Chamber Singers, Concert Choir, Jonesboro Chorale, Scarlet Voices and Singing Statesmen.
JUH Lions Club to meet
The Jonesboro University Heights Lions Club will meet at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday at Eggsellent Café, 906 S. Caraway Road in Jonesboro.
The Rev. Rick McKinney, music and older adults minister at Highland Avenue Baptist Church in Jonesboro, will speak about the history of some popular Christmas carols.
Visitors are welcome.
A-State art sale set for Wednesday at Windgate Center
The Art Department at Arkansas State University will have a Christmas open house and sale from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Windgate Center and Fine Arts Gallery, 105 Driver St. on the A-State campus.
The event is open to the public.
UAW retirees to meet on Thursday
The United Auto Workers Retirees will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Grecian Steakhouse, 210 Airport Road in Paragould.
Self Made A-State pop-up to open
Self Made A-State, the second pop-up shop conducted by senior graphic design students of Leslie Parker’s design entrepreneurship class, will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 10 at Story Coffee House, 108 S. Gee St. in Jonesboro
Custom-designed, one-of-a-kind prints, calendars, postcards, stickers, pins and more will be available for purchase.
Open house set at Powhatan State Park
Powhatan Historic State Park, 4414 Arkansas 25, will host a holiday open house from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 10 at the 1888 Powhatan Courthouse.
This family-oriented day will include opportunities to make crafts, tour the property, participate in activities, and enjoy refreshments.
The public is invited to help decorate the courthouse in Victorian Christmas finery.
The event is free of charge and no reservations are required. Guests are invited to drop in at any time during the event.
Christmas at the Collins event set for Dec. 10
The Collins Theater, 120 W. Emerson St. in Paragould will host Christmas at the Collins with Sand Creek and Friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Dec 10. Sand Creek and Friends. Sand Creek is a group of musicians belonging to the 4-H Performing Arts.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Children ages 5 and younger will be admitted free. They can be purchased in advance from any band members or at PostNet, 1711 Paragould Plaza, and at the door the night of the concert.
