Burris’ works on display
The works of Norma Burris are on display through the month of November at the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave,
The display features her diamond paintings, made up of small crystals that are organized into a pattern to make intricate designs.
The display is open during regular library hours, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays.
New Heart to perform
Victory General Baptist Church, 1611 Duncan Road in Jonesboro, will present the quartet New Heart at 11 a.m. Sunday.
The public is invited to attend.
Cemetery association to meet
The annual meeting of the Rutherford Cemetery Association will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday at the Greensboro Club House on Arkansas 351.
Everyone is invited to attend.
BRTC Paragould to host blood drive
Black River Technical College-Paragould will host a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday in room TC 107 to benefit the American Red Cross.
All donor blood types are encouraged to donate. Appointments can be scheduled at redcrossblood.org.
For more information, contact Katrina Bozarth at 870-239-0969, Ext. 5200.
Beta Sigma Phi to meet
The Preceptor Kappa Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday in the Round Room of First Community Bank, 630 Southwest Drive in Jonesboro.
The program will be presented by Shirley Dodson.
A-State concert series continues
The Arkansas State University Wind Ensemble and Symphonic Winds will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Fowler Center’s Riceland Hall, 201 Olympic Drive on the A-State campus.
Admission is free.
For more details contact the Department of Music at 870-972-2094.
Enchanted Forest returns
The Enchanted Forest Festival of Trees will return Nov. 20 to The Museum of Science and History, 3050 Central Ave. in Memphis, benefiting Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.
It will be open Wednesdays-Sundays until Dec. 31, except on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day with extended hours each Friday, when the museum stays open until 9 p.m.
Visitors can also check out the holiday movies “The Year Without a Santa Claus” and “The Light Before Christmas” in the Giant Screen Theater or the Season of Light and Laser Holiday shows at the AutoZone Dome Planetarium.
Refreshments are available and the gift shop will be open.
For full hours and an entire calendar of events, go to MoSHMemphis.com.
Prince Project comes to the Ritz
The Prince Project, a Prince tribute band, will perform live at 7 p.m. Nov. 20 at the Ritz Theatre, 306 W. Main St. in Blytheville.
General admission for the two-hour show is $10 with VIP reserved seating for $25.
Tickets can be reserved by calling the Ritz at 870-762-1744 or online at Blytheville Ritz Civic Center on Facebook.
Festival of Trees coming to Newport
The Newport Area Chamber of Commerce will host the inaugural Festival of Trees competition Dec. 1-23.
The tree-decorating competition is open to any youth group, business, church or nonprofit organization. Entry is free with guidelines and entry forms available at bit.ly/3c5nW0y.
The public will vote on trees with $1 donations to determine the winners. All donations will support the chamber’s scholarship and Arkansas Scholars programs.
Voting will begin Dec. 1 during business hours at the Newport Area Chamber of Commerce, 201 Hazel St., with final judging at noon Dec. 23.
A Christmas open house will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 20.
Christmas Crafts at Powhatan
Powhatan Historic State Park, 4414 Arkansas 25, will host a day of free Christmas crafting Dec. 4.
Sessions are available from 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m.
Participants will make paper ornaments and other decorations to take home and have the opportunity to see the park decorated in Victorian Christmas style.
For questions, email powhatan@arkansas.com or call the park at 870-878-6765.
DSO to present Christmas program
The Delta Symphony Orchestra will present a program of Christmas music at 2 p.m. Dec. 5 in Riceland Hall of the Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive, on the Arkansas State University campus.
The program will include popular selections with a narrator and a sing-along led by Santa Claus. Ballerinas from the Foundation of Arts will perform to music from Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker.
A special feature will be Christmas at the movies.
Tickets range from $20-$35 and can be purchased online at bit.ly/3qw3deB.
The DSO will require proof of full vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours for all audience members.
Per the latest CDC guidance, audience members are also encouraged to wear masks as an extra precaution.
