Two exhibits by Arkansas State University faculty and former faculty opened Thursday at Bradbury Art Museum. Work by Kristen Franyutti, assistant professor of studio art at A-State, will be exhibited in “Unlatched,” in Gallery A.
Former art faculty members Ryna Frankel and Alex Hanson will have their work in “Soon to be Beachfront Property,” in the Vaughn Gallery. Both exhibitions will continue through Oct. 6.
These exhibits join “People/Places/Things which is on exhibit in the Kays, Pardew, Stella Boyle Smith and Windgate galleries of the museum through Nov. 30.
Bradbury Art Museum, in the Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive on the Arkansas State University campus in Jonesboro is admission free and open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays- Saturdays.
Lyon College to present Tami Tango Trio
The Tami Tango Trio, an Argentine music and dance ensemble, and special musical guests, the Cantabile String Quartet with Barbara Reeve, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Sloan Auditorium of Brown Chapel on the Lyon College campus, 2300 Highland Road in Batesville.
The concert is free and open to the public.
Prior to the concert, at 4 p.m. Monday, there will be a public presentation in the Bevens Music Room of Brown Chapel on the tango and its relationship with the historical, social and cultural events in Argentina and the Southern Cone from 1870 until the present.
Micah Fellows applications open
The application deadline is Sept. 15 for the second cohort of Micah Fellows.
The Micah Fellows Program is a six-month learning community for faith and community leaders in Arkansas designed to catalyze economic justice and anti-poverty efforts in our communities.
The program is supported by the Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation and in partnership with the Methodist Foundation for Arkansas.
For more information or to apply go to www. micahfellowsprogram.org. Fellows will be accepted and notified at the end of September.
The Association tickets to go on sale
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday for The Association concert set for 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at the East Arkansas Community College Fine Arts Center.
Tickets are $44 and will be available online at www.eacc.edu, by calling 870-633-4480, ext. 352, or in person at the Fine Arts Center Ticket Office, 1700 Newcastle Road in Forrest City.
St. Bernards Foundation to hold butterfly release
The St. Bernards Butterfly release is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sept. 18 at St. Bernards Imaging Center, 1144 E. Matthews Ave.
Butterflies can be purchased to be released in honor or remembrance of friends and family. They may be purchased online at bit.ly/3L1ew6C for $15 each or 10 butterflies for $135.
The deadline to purchase is Tuesday.
Proceeds benefit the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House. For more information, contact the St. Bernards Foundation by calling 870-207-2500 or emailing sbdf@sbrmc.org.
Greene County Master Gardeners host program
The Greene County Master Gardeners will hold their September Brown Bag Lunch program from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Paragould Community Center, 3404 Linwood Drive. George Cook will present “Learning to Compost – Over the Years.”
Admission is free and the public is encouraged to bring a lunch and attend.
Inventors Club to meet
The Inventors Club of Northeast Arkansas will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Delta Center for Economic Development and A-State Innovation System Garage. The Garage is located at 611 University Loop on the campus of Arkansas State University in Jonesboro.
Lake Poinsett clean-up event scheduled
There will be a Keep Lake Poinsett on Point clean-up event from 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 17 at Lake Poinsett State Park, 5752 State Park Road in Harrisburg.
A part of the Keep Arkansas Beautiful program, volunteers and park staff will pick up litter near the park entrance and along the two border roads.
Volunteers will meet at the Day Use 1 Parking Lot near the playground and are asked to wear sturdy shoes, and weather-appropriate clothing, and bring water, bug spray and sunscreen if needed.
Vests, trash bags and gloves will be provided, but participants can bring their own.
Maynard reunion planned
The Maynard Alumni and Friends Reunion is planned for 5 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Maynard High School Cafeteria.
The event is open to everyone even those who did not graduate or attend the school.
Membership in the Maynard Alumni Friends Association is $15 and includes a meal. Meals for guests are $10 each.
Membership and guest fees can be paid at the door’
For more information regarding the association, contact Ligie Waddell Jr. at 870-647-2188, Herby Early at 870-378-2111, Lyda Milam Davidson at 870-647-2153, or Carl Harris Jr. at 870-892-5467.
Tickets available for Polar Express train ride
Tickets are on sale now for The Polar Express train ride at St. Louis Union Station. The train rides begin at St. Louis Union Station on Nov. 18 and continue through Dec. 30.
Coach tickets begin at $35 and may be purchased online at www.stlpolarexpressride.com. First class and premium seats also are available. Prices vary by day, time and ticket class. Group tickets are available for groups of 10 or more.
Trains will depart at 4:30, 6 and 7:15 p.m. every night during the season and will also run at 8:30 p.m. on selected dates.
