Quapaw Quartet to perform at Lyon
The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra’s Quapaw Quartet will perform in Lyon College’s annual West Endowed Concert at 3 p.m. March 26, in the Bevens Music Room of the Brown Fine Arts Building on the Lyon College campus, 2300 Highland Road in Batesville.
There is no charge to attend.
‘The Second Act’ webinar offered
Arkansas actor Barry Clifton will lead an online workshop, part of the GetSmART! Learning Series offered by the Arkansas Arts Council, from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday.
Participants will learn how to start or restart their careers as actors. The workshop is free but registration is required and may be made online at bit.ly/3YQPvAv.
‘Ink’ to make regional premiere
“Ink” by James Graham will make its regional premiere Friday at The Circuit Playhouse, 51 Cooper St., in Memphis. The production will continue at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through April 16.
Opening weekend tickets are $30 and will range from $10 to $45 for other performances.
A pay-what-you-can performance is set for March 30.
Tickets may be purchased online at tickets.playhouse onthesquare.org, by phone at 901-726-4656 or at the theater box office.
