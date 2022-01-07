BRTC extends registration hours
Black River Technical College has extended its business hours to help students register for the spring semester. Offices on both the Paragould and Pocahontas campuses will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Tuesday and 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.
To set up an appointment, call 870-248-4000 for Pocahontas or 870-239-0969 for Paragould.
Brown Bag program set
The first Brown Bag Lunch program for 2022, hosted by the Greene County Master Gardeners, will begin at noon Tuesday at the Paragould Community Center, 3404 Linwood Drive.
A roundtable discussion on tree pruning will be featured with additional literature available.
The Brown Bag Lunch programs are free to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lunch.
Beta Sigma Phi to meet
The Preceptor Kappa Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday at First Community Bank, 630 Southwest Drive in Jonesboro.
Susan Glasgow will present the program.
Perkins reunion scheduled
The Perkins family and friends reunion will be Saturday, Jan. 15, at the covered pavilion at Lake Frierson State Park beginning at 11 a.m.
All friends and relatives are invited. Food and drinks will be provided.
For further information, call Calvin Perkins at 256-520-8989 or Donna Woods at 870-530-2449.
ARDOT adds to social media
The Facebook and Instagram pages are now up for The Arkansas Department of Transportation.
The official Facebook page can be found at www. facebook.com/myARDOT and the Instagram page is available at www.instagram.com/myardot/.
Inventors Club meeting canceled
Because of the ongoing COVID-19 situation, the Jan. 20 meeting of the Inventors Club of Northeast Arkansas has been canceled.
The next meeting is tentatively scheduled for March 17.
‘May We All’ to open
The initial production of the new country musical “May We All” by Troy Britton Johnson, Todd Johnson and Eric Pfeffinger with arrangements and orchestrations by Brian Usifer will run Jan 21-Feb. 20 at the Playhouse on the Square, 66 S, Cooper St., in Memphis.
The show features, among many other country-music hits, two original songs co-written by Florida Georgia Lines’s Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley.
For tickets, call the box office at 901-726-4656 or visit www.playhouseonthesquare.org.
Special ticket pricing for opening weekend is $27. A pay-what-you-can performance will be staged on Jan. 27.
