Flintknapping demonstration set
Parkin Archeological State Park, 60 Arkansas 184 North, will host a free flintknapping demonstration from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 26 at the visitor center.
Park Superintendent Ben Swadley, will demonstrate how Native Americans made their tools and weapons.
Nature by Firelight event set
The Lichterman Nature Center, 5992 Quince Road in Memphis will host Nature by Firelight from 5:30 to 8 p.m. March 27, rain or shine.
Visitors can take a night hike around the lake, then warm up by one of multiple campfires and enjoy toasted s’mores and beverages. Night sky watching with the staff of the Sharpe Planetarium will be offered along with live nocturnal animal encounters and artifacts tables.
Children’s Make and Take crafts will be available.
Admission is $25 for adults, $20 for members and $15 for children, with children younger than 2 admitted free. Tickets are available at www. moshmemphis.com.
Picnics are encouraged. Adult tickets include vouchers for two glasses of wine.
