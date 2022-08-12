Inventors Club to meet on Thursday
The Inventors Club of Northeast Arkansas will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at The Delta Center for Economic Development A-State Innovation System Garage, 611 University Loop West, on the campus of Arkansas State University in Jonesboro.
Brown Bag Lunch programs return to Paragould
Brown Bag Lunch programs, hosted by the Greene County Master Gardeners, will return Tuesday featuring a presentation by Mississippi County Extension Food and Consumer Sciences Agent Pam Pruett on food preservation and canning.
The event will be from noon to 1 p.m. at the Community Center at the Paragould Community Center, 3404 Linwood Drive. Participants are encouraged to bring a lunch.
‘Something Rotten!’ tickets on sale in Memphis
Tickets are now on sale for “Something Rotten,” a musical with a Shakespearean twist presented by Playhouse on the Square, 66 South Cooper St. in Memphis. The book is by John O’Farrell and Karey Kirkpatrick with music and lyrics by Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick.
Performances will run Aug. 19-Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets range in price from $15 for children 17 and younger to $50 for adult premium tickets for Friday-Saturday performances. Special ticket pricing for opening weekend is $30 and a pay-what-you-can performance will be Aug. 25. Group rates are also available.
Arts Awards nominations due on Sept. 9
The deadline for nominations for the 2023 Governor’s Arts Awards hosted by the Arkansas Arts Council is Friday, Sept. 9.
These awards recognize Arkansas artists, arts patrons, arts educators, arts organizations and businesses for their outstanding contributions to the arts community. Recipients are nominated by the public, then selected by an independent panel of arts professionals from around the state.
Nominations are open in the categories of Arts Community Development, Arts in Education, Corporate Sponsorship of the Arts, Folklife, Individual Artist, Patron and Lifetime Achievement.
The form and instructions for nominations are available online at bit.ly/3IGY9es/.
Antique car show to be held in Eureka Springs
The 51st Antique Autos in the Ozarks is scheduled for Sept. 9-11 at Pine Mountain Village in Eureka Springs. Registration is $25 and includes judging, dash plaque, parade entry and swag bag.
Early car registration and a sunset cruise are scheduled for the 9th. Gates to Pine Mountain will open at 8 a.m. on the 10th with judging beginning at 9 a.m. An antique automobile parade through Downtown Eureka Springs is set for 11 a.m. with an awards presentation at 2 p.m. at Pine Mountain.
A Patriot Day celebration/ 9-11 tribute is scheduled for 1-6 p.m. on the 11th at the Tom and Kathy Dees Memorial Park, 6 Parkcliff Drive in Holiday Island. The celebration will feature live music, vendors, auto cruise-ins, arts, crafts and a children’s area.
For additional information and early registration visit www.antiqueautofest. com.
