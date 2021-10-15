Quilts on display
The annual Loose Threads Quilt Club presentation is currently on display at the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave.
The quilts can be found near the DVDs, information services, and genealogy area. The theme for the quilts in the display was to make something that had a clock on it.
Library hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays.
Church to shred mortgage
First Baptist Church, 700 Kitchen St. in Jonesboro will have mortgage shredding and Family and Friends Day service at 11 a.m. Sunday.
The guest speaker will be the Rev. Kenneth Fitz of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Tuckerman. The theme will be Paid in Full.
A-State horns to perform
The Department of Music at Arkansas State University will present the A-State Horn Studio in recital at 5 p.m. Sunday in the Fine Arts Center Recital Hall, 2412 Quapaw Way.
The program features “Still Waters” by Drew Phillips and ‘Mountain Spires” by Gary Kuo, as well as several solo and chamber music pieces.
Admission is free, and the public is welcome.
Quilt club to meet
The Loose Threads Quilt Club will meet at 10 a.m. Monday at Southwest Church, 1601 James St. in Jonesboro.
Those interested in becoming new members are welcome. Membership is $24 a year.
Lions to meet
The Jonesboro University Heights Lions Club will hold a business meeting at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Eggsellent Café, 906 S. Caraway Road in Jonesboro and upon request, via Zoom.
Those interested in virtual attendance should contact Norman Dickson at least one day prior to the meeting at ndickson 9400@gmail.com.
Prescription drugs to be collected
Prescription Drug Take Back Day will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 23. The biannual event is an opportunity for Arkansans to clean out their medicine cabinets, taking any unused or expired medications to one of the state’s more than 270 drop-off locations.
Year-round take-back locations can be found at artakeback.org.
STEAMfest set for MoSH
The Museum of Science and History, 3050 Central Ave. in Memphis will host its inaugural MoSH STEAMfest from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 23, featuring booths, talks, presentations and demonstrations from a wide range of community partners with a focus on the importance of STEAM and STEAM Career paths.
Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for children ages 2-12 or $15 and $5 for museum members; those younger than 2 are admitted free.
To purchase tickets or for details of the exhibit, visit www.moshmemphis.com.
Event to feature science of music
“Good Vibrations: The Science of Sound” will wind up the schedule of events for the Arkansas Science Festival from noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 23, at Huntington Square, at the corner of 311 W. Huntington Ave. and 311 S. Madison St. in Jonesboro.
Musicians from the Delta Symphony Orchestra will discuss how they play their instruments and explain the science of sound production.
There will also be crafts and a drum circle.
This event is free of charge and suitable for all ages. Food will be available for purchase.
Holocaust survivor series set
Black River Technical College, in cooperation with the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, will host its 17th annual Holocaust Survivor Series lectures.
Survivors provide first-hand accounts of the struggles they experienced during the Holocaust.
Because of the pandemic, the presentations will be held virtually at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 26 and 6 p.m. Oct. 28.
To register for one or both presentations, go to bit.ly/3oO4soF and register as an individual, a group watching from one location, or a group watching from different locations.
For more information, contact Karen Liebhaber at 870-248-4000, ext. 4185 or karenl@black rivertech.edu.
FOA to host House of Villains
The Foundation of Arts is converting the historic Forum Theater, 115 E. Monroe Ave., in Jonesboro into a haunted house this Halloween, complete with all the standard villains.
Walk-through tours are available from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 28, 6:30-9 p.m. Oct. 29 and 2-4 p.m. Oct. 30-31. Time slots can be reserved in advance, but walk-ups will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.
Tickets are $12 and are available online at foa jonesboro.org/purchasing, by calling 870-935-2726 or at the Forum box office.
Gospel singing planned for Oct. 28
The Old Paths will perform at 6 p.m. Oct. 28 at Victory Lighthouse Baptist Church, 217 W. Main St., in Trumann.
The concert is free to the public, but a free-will offering will be collected.
WBU to present ‘Around the World in 80 Days’
Members of the theater program at Williams Baptist University in Walnut Ridge will present Laura Eason’s adaptation of Jules Verne’s “Around the World in 80 Days” at 7 p.m. Oct. 29-30 in Startup Chapel on West Fulbright Avenue on the WBU campus.
General admission is $5 for adults or $3 for students and senior citizens.
