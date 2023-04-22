Student art exhibit at WBU
Williams Baptist University, 56 McClellan Drive, in Walnut Ridge, is hosting a student art exhibit through Wednesday in the Maddox Center Art Gallery, located on the second floor of WBU’s Maddox Center.
It features the work of WBU students produced throughout the year.
Gallery hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m., and the public is invited.
Admission is free.
Republican Committee to meet
The Craighead County Republican Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Golden Corral, 2405 E. Highland Drive in Jonesboro.
Everyone is welcome to attend.
Special guest speakers will be Greene County Republican Chair Kathrine Bischof, Dr. Anita Wells former chair of Greene County and representative to the State Republican Executive Committee, and Deloris Pierce member of Greene County committee. They will be speaking on partisan voting in city elections.
Plant sales set
The Five Rivers Master Gardeners will host a plant sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the Randolph County Fairgrounds, June Simington Building, 2204 N. Thomasville Ave. in Pocahontas.
The Craighead County Master Gardeners will have their sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 29 at the Judd Hill Farmers Market, 3350 Aggie Road in Jonesboro.
BRTC to host abuse awareness event
Black River Technical College, 1410 Arkansas 304 East in Pocahontas will host a child abuse awareness event from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, in the administration building lobby.
Guest speakers will include Ashley Boles, BRTC Law Enforcement Training Academy B.A.T. program coordinator; Shawnie Wilson, executive director of the NEA Children’s Advocacy Center; and child abuse survivor. Refreshments will be served.
WBU band to present concert
The Williams Baptist University Band will present its final concert of the school year at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Manley Chapel on the WBU campus, 56 McClellan Dr., in Walnut Ridge.
The band will perform a wide array of music, including a composition arranged by WBU Director of Bands Brady Massey, called “Ol’ Time Southern Tent Meetin’.”
The concert is free of charge, and the public is invited to attend.
Lunch and Learn set for NEA Airport
A Lunch and Learn event will be held at noon Wednesday to discuss the Northeast Arkansas Airport Needs Assessment.
The meeting will be held at in the Pocahontas Room at Black River Technical College in Pocahontas, 1410 Arkansas 304 East.
For more information, please visit eapdd.org/nea-airserviceneedssurvey.
This event is hosted by the Pocahontas Rotary Club, Randolph County Chamber of Commerce, and the Northeast Arkansas Regional Intermodal Authority.
Davidsonville to host festival
Davidsonville Historic State Park will host a free Territorial Arkansas Living History Fest from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 29.
During the event, visitors can explore the town as it would have been during a heyday market week and explore the patterns of people and trades that made Arkansas what it is today.
They can try tomahawk throwing, carpentry, brick making, quill writing, historic games and other period activities.
A variety of townsfolk will be present to talk about experiences, ranging from a livestock merchant to the unsung background work of women.
‘Cinderella’ added
The Judy Kohn Tenenbaum Argenta Community Theater, 405 Main St., North Little Rock, has added an additional performance of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s production of Cinderella at 2 p.m. April 30.
Tickets are on sale at argentacommunitytheater.org, and prices range from $25-$35 with a VIP upgrade available at an additional cost.
Cyanotype class set
The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave., will hold a free cyanotype class for adults from 4 to 5 p.m. Friday in the library Round Room.
Playhouse presents musical
Playhouse on the Square, 66 Cooper St., in Memphis, will present the regional premiere of the Tony-nominated musical, “Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812” written by Dave Malloy and adapted from “War and Peace” by Leo Tolstoy.
The production will open at 8 p.m. Friday. with performances running till May 21. Thursday-Saturday night performances start at 8 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. For tickets, call the box office at 901-726-4656 or visit the website www.playhouseonthesquare.org. Ticket prices range from $15 for children to $50 for premium weekend seating. Opening weekend tickets are $30. A pay-what-you-can performance will be at 8 p.m. May 4.
