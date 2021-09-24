JUH Lions to meet Tuesday
The Jonesboro University Heights Lions Club will meet at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Eggsellent Café, 906 S. Caraway Road.
Marcus Woodson, case manager of the Arkansas Delta Workforce Opportunities for Rural Communities, will speak about the program, which is designed to increase the labor participation rate for persons recently released from prisons and those in poverty.
Visitors are welcome to attend either in person or by request via Zoom.
Those interested in a Zoom link should contact Norman Dickson at least one day prior to the meeting at ndickson9400@gmail.com.
Healing prayer service set
The 10th annual “Healing of the Land Prayer Service” will be zoomed twice Thursday by the Elaine Legacy Center from noon to 1 p.m. and 6 to 7 p.m.
Each session will be unique.
For details about the sessions and a Zoom link, visit www.facebook.com/ElaineLegacy1919.
Monster Nights events set
Arkansas Circus Arts will be the first event for October in the Monster Nights entertainment series in Newport.
The performance will be 7 p.m. Oct. 2 on the Terry Scoggins Stage, at 412 Front St.
A Mommy and Me art class with Amy Morris is set for 7 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Newport Business Resource Center, 201 Hazel St.
Space is limited and reservations can be made at 870-523-3618.
The final ASU-Newport Movies in the Park, “Monsters Inc.”, will be 7 p.m. Oct. 9, also at the Terry Scoggins Stage. Audience members can bring their own refreshments and a blanket or chair, or view the film from their car.
All Monster Nights events are free to the public.
Virtual Arts Conference planned
The Arkansas Arts Council will present ArtLinks 2021: Bouncing Forward, an online arts conference taking place Oct. 6-7. Admission is free, but registration is required.
Hours for the event are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 6 and 9:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 7.
At 6 p.m. Oct 6, AAC will honor this year’s Individual Artist Fellowship awards recipients during a virtual reception.
Registration and details of the conference are available at bit.ly/3kyoAsg.
DJA to celebrate Fall Fest
The Downtown Jonesboro Alliance has scheduled Fall Fest from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 9 at Rotary Centennial Plaza, 355 S. Church St.
The event will feature local vendors and artisans.
Forum to screen Rocky Horror
As a nod to the Forum Theater’s past life as the Strand Movie Theater, The Foundation of Arts will bring the “Rocky Horror Picture Show” to the screen at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9.
The movie is rated R for ages 17 and older.
Admission is $20 which includes an interactive prop bag. No outside props will be permitted.
There is a $5 fee to enter an optional costume contest which will begin at 7 p.m.
The Forum Theater, located at 115 E. Monroe Ave. in Jonesboro. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and tickets can be purchased at the box office that evening or online at foajonesboro.org or by phone at 870-935-2726.
Music & Arts Festival set
The Ozark Folk Center State Park Stringband Music & Arts Festival will be Oct. 15 and 16 in Mountain View.
The event will include live performances by The Tillers and the Hogslop String Band. Tickets are $25 for Friday, $35 for Saturday, and $50 for both days and include park admission, music shows, programs and artisan demonstrations.
Feature concerts will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday and 1 to 10 p.m. on Saturday.
Due to Arkansas Department of Health COVID-19 guidelines, ticket sales to music shows will be limited to one-third of the theater’s seating capacity.
To reserve tickets or learn more, visit OzarkFolk Center.Ticketleap.com.
Women’s Leadership Summit scheduled
A Women’s Leadership Summit is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. till noon Oct. 19 at Embassy Suites Red Wolf Convention Center, 223 Red Wolf Blvd. in Jonesboro. Details of the event are available online at www.abwomensleadership.com/jonesboro.
Registration can be made in advance online. Preregistration prices are $75 for In-person attendance and $ 45 for virtual attendance.
Registration can also be made at 8 a.m. the day of the event.
Beyond Van Gogh visits St. Louis
Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience will have a limited engagement in St. Louis Beginning Friday and continuing through Nov. 21 at Starry Night Pavilion at Saint Louis Galleria, 1155 Galleria.
Beyond Van Gogh uses projection technology to create a journey into the world of Van Gogh. Using his dreams, thoughts, and words as a narrative, guests move along projection-swathed walls featuring his masterpieces.
Tickets range from $24.99 to $93.99 and can be purchase at www.vangoghst louis.com.
