BRTC extends registration hours
Black River Technical College’s Office of Student Affairs is extending its hours to help students register for fall classes. This Monday-Wednesday personnel at both the Paragould and Pocahontas locations will be available from 7:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m.
For more information visit blackrivertech.org/admission-registration-enrollment or call870-248-4000 ext. 4157.
Deadline extended
The application deadline for $400 #BlackGirlJoyChallenge mini-grants has been extended to Friday.
Sponsored by Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium in Atlanta, applications are available on the organization’s website: www.southernblackgirls.org.
Vegetable gardening workshop offered
The Forrest L. Wood Crowley’s Ridge Nature Center, 600 E. Lawson Road in Jonesboro will offer “Gardening 101: Fall in love with your vegetable garden” from 1-3 p.m. Aug. 21.
Geared to both beginning and experienced gardeners, participants will learn how to put a summer garden to rest, how to prep a fall vegetable garden and what wintering wildlife will benefit from it. They will also receive supplies to begin a fall vegetable garden and qualify for the Watchable Wildlife beginner patch.
The workshop is free but registration is required for this event. To register, visit www.register-ed.com and view upcoming events in the Arkansas Outdoor Skills Network section.
A-State Block Party set for downtown
The Downtown Jonesboro Alliance’s A-State Block Party will be 7:30-10 p.m. Aug. 26.
During this annual event, all A-State students are invited into Downtown Jonesboro.
Businesses will offer certain specials and entertainment during the evening. Main Street from Huntington to Cate will be closed to ensure students can walk freely in the streets.
‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’ performances set
The musical “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” will be presented Aug. 27-30 by the Foundation of Arts in Jonesboro at The Forum, 115 E. Monroe Ave., Jonesboro.
Performances will be 7:30 p.m. Aug. 27 and 30; 6 p.m. Aug 28 and 2 p.m. Aug. 29.
Floor seating is $18 for adults and $15 for seniors, children, military personnel and Arkansas State University students. Balcony seating is $16 and $13 respectively.
Tickets may be purchased at foajonesboro.org, 870-935-2726, or at the Forum Box Office.
First Baptist Church to host luncheon
First Baptist Church, 701 S. Main St. in Jonesboro will host Bach Lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Sept. 16.
This event is intended to connect the church to downtown businesses and lunch and music.
No registration is needed for the music, however, a count will be needed for the meal.
To register for the meal, visit onrealm.org or call the church office at 870-932-3456.
Registration will begin Aug. 30.
ASBTDC to host Smart Growth program
The Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center (ASBTDC) at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro will host the Smart Growth Accelerator program, a series of webinars that will provide planning, marketing and financing strategies on how to grow an already-existing business through COVID-19 and beyond.
The program is for businesses located in either Craighead, Crittenden or Mississippi county. These businesses must have been open for one to five years and have at least one employee in addition to the owner.
The fall cohort starts Sept. 1 and there is no cost to participate. Due to COVID-19, sessions will be held via Zoom from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. to allow a working lunch. Participation is required for all sessions.
To apply and obtain information, go to asbtdc.org/smart-growth/ to fill out the registration form.
For more information, contact ASBTDC at A-State, 870-972-3517.
Historic Kids Make and Take
Powhatan Historic State Park, 4414 Arkansas 25, will host kids’ make and take event from 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Sept. 4.
Participants will be guided in making two historic pastimes and learn about what life was like growing up in the late 1800s. This program is a part of Powhatan’s Living History Academy, designed to introduce younger audiences to historic learning experiences that they help bring to life.
The $5 per person registration fee includes all supplies. To register, call the park at 870-878-6765 or email us at powhatan@arkansas.com.
