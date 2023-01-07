Historical Society to meet Monday
The Craighead County Historical Society will have its quarterly meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in the Fellowship Hall of Jonesboro’s First Baptist Church. Entry will be through the double glass doors, at the 700 S. Union St. entrance.
Dr. Michael B. Dougan, professor emeritus of history at Arkansas State University, will speak about Jonesboro street names, particularly Allis Street and how it relates to Horace G. Allis, Arkansas’ first baseball star and eventual owner of the Arkansas Gazette and his ties to the Cotton Belt Railroad.
Masks are not required but there is plenty of room for physical distancing. In case of snow or ice, the meeting will be rescheduled.
Lions Club meeting is rescheduled
The Jan. 3 meeting of the Jonesboro University Heights Lions Club has been rescheduled for this Tuesday because of a scheduling conflict.
Dr. Cameron Wimpy, chairman of the Political Science Department at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, will speak about several research projects in which he is involved, including one aimed at improving rural voting in the Delta.
The meeting is set for 6:30 a.m. at Eggsellent Café, 906 S. Caraway Road in Jonesboro. Visitors are welcome.
Brown Bag Lunch programs resume this Tuesday
The Greene County Master Gardeners will host the first Brown Bag Lunch program of 2023 from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Paragould Community Center, 3404 Linwood Drive.
Master Gardener Richard Yeasel will present a program on seed starting. Admission is free and all are welcome to bring a lunch and drop by.
