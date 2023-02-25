Student art exhibition to open at Lyon College
The Lyon College Art department annual student art exhibition will open Monday and continue until March 17, in the Kresge Gallery in the Alphin Building on the Lyon College campus, 2300 Highland Road in Batesville. Winners of the juried exhibition will receive awards at a reception from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday with the awards presentation at 5:30 p.m. The free event is open to the public.
The exhibition will feature the work of professional artist Crystal Jennings of Pine Bluff, who will curate the show.
Republican committee to meet
The Craighead County Republican Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Golden Corral, 2405 E. Highland Drive in Jonesboro.
This will be the organization’s first meeting since the election of new officers in January. The meeting is open to the public.
Meetings on becoming a crafter or craft teacher
The Ozark Folk Center State Park, 1032 Park Ave. in Mountain View will host two informational meetings in March for people interested in becoming a part of the park’s craft program. The meetings are free and open to the public.
The first meeting will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday. Participants will learn about applying to become a craft contractor, the jury process and other ways to be a part of the park, including as a substitute crafter or volunteer. The second will be 10 a.m. March 7 and will include how to get approved to teach at the park and how to be a better craft teacher.
Both meetings will be in the Dogwood Room of the park’s visitor center.
To apply to be a crafter or teacher, or for more information, contact Craft Director Jeanette Larson at jeanette.larson@ arkansas.gov or call 870-269-3854.
Retired teachers to meet
The Craighead County Retired Teachers Association will meet at noon Thursday at the Harlin Henry Senior Citizens Center, 1210 S. Church St. in Jonesboro.
The speaker will be Dr. Mark McJunkin, associate professor of education at Arkansas State University. His program will be “How Education is Changing.”
Gem and Mineral Club to offer ‘Only In Arkansas’
The Spring River Gem and Mineral Club will meet at 10 a.m. Friday at the Thunderbird Center, 62 N. Lakeshore Drive in Cherokee Village.
This month’s presentation will be the first in a series “Only in Arkansas.” Dr. Juliet Morrow, station archaeologist at the Arkansas State University-Jonesboro station of the Arkansas Archaeological Survey, will discuss the excavation at Greenbrier near Batesville of a 15th-16th century Mississippian town of more than 90 structures.
Lyon to host Cocktails and Culprits
Cocktails and Culprits, hosted by the Lyon College Office of Advancement and Alumni Relations, is set for 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at the River and Sand Bar, 50 Riverbank Road in Batesville.
The event will feature Lyon College alumnus George Jared, investigative journalist, true crime author and podcaster, discussing the criminal cases he has covered.
Attendees will receive a signed copy of Jared’s recent true crime book “Silent Silhouette.”
Tickets are $30 and $40 and are available at bit.ly/3IiJI0o.
Jacksonport to host ‘Personalities of the Past’
Jacksonport State Park, near Newport, will host a grand opening event at the park’s Courthouse Museum from 10 a.m. to noon March 4, for its new exhibit “Personalities of the Past.”
The exhibit highlights the history of the people of Jackson County. It draws on resources such as census records, newspapers and archival materials and touches on the area’s “great and good” and “famous and infamous,” while revealing connections between them all.
Guest speakers from the Arkansas State Archives will share information about the agency’s resources and how visitors can research their own family stories. Refreshments will be served.
BRTC announces Spring Fling plans
The Black River Technical College Foundation has launched an online auction as part of its Spring Fling celebration. The auction is open now and will close at 9 p.m. March 4, the evening of Spring Fling. Anyone interested in participating should visit BRTC2023.givesmart.com or text BRTC2023 to 76278 for instructions on how to register.
Spring Fling will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Parish Life Center of St. Paul’s Catholic Church, 1002 Convent St., in Pocahontas, and will include heavy refreshments, a silent and live auction, music and games. Tickets are $100 and are on sale on the auction site.
‘The Sound of Music’ coming to the stage
The Link Theatre will present “The Sound of Music,” March 9-12 at The Glass Factory, 313 W. Huntington Ave. in downtown Jonesboro. The opening night performance is currently sold out.
Evening performances on Friday and Saturday are at 7:30 p.m. with matinee performances on Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.
Advanced tickets are $35 and can be purchased online at bit.ly/3xNDhh1.
