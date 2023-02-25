Student art exhibition to open at Lyon College

The Lyon College Art department annual student art exhibition will open Monday and continue until March 17, in the Kresge Gallery in the Alphin Building on the Lyon College campus, 2300 Highland Road in Batesville. Winners of the juried exhibition will receive awards at a reception from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday with the awards presentation at 5:30 p.m. The free event is open to the public.