Free COVID-19 vaccines available
The Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care and the Arkansas Department of Health are partnering to provide the Pfizer vaccine at the Christmas in January-Every Child is Ours event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday at the Tuckerman Food Pantry, 201.5 Arkansas 367.
Those 5 years old and older are eligible to receive the vaccine. Those ages 5-17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Lions to meet Tuesday
The 6:30 a.m. Tuesday meeting of the Jonesboro University Heights Lions Club will honor Farm Bureau’s 2021 Arkansas Farm Family of the Year, the Cobb/Lyerly/Owens Partnership in Lake City. The meeting will be at Eggsellent Café, 906 S. Caraway Road, and via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/786695073.
Visitors are welcome.
Soil and water conference online
The 24th annual Arkansas Soil and Water Education Conference will be presented online, from 10 a.m. until noon, Wednesday.
This year’s event will address the industry’s latest issues and trends. Speakers will include Brandon Cain and Jan Yingling on irrigation technology adoption; Jennifer James and Mike Hamilton on how to cash in with technology; and Clay Smith and Dr. Joe Massey on irrigation automation.
Participants will be eligible for two hours of soil and water continuing education credits.
Details and the registration forms are available on the conference website, arkswec.com.
For additional information, contact Spring Sneed at 870-972-2043 or email jsneed@astate.edu.
Exhibit explores Native American stereotypes
The Museum of Science and History, 3050 Central Ave. in Memphis will present a new exhibit beginning Jan. 28 that challenges stereotypical images of Native Americans.
“Savages and Princess: The Persistence of Native American Stereotypes” will bring together 12 contemporary Native American visual artists who explore how to represent Native Americans authentically.
The images and styles in the exhibit are created from traditional, contemporary and mass-culture forms, replacing stereotypical images found in the current pop culture landscape.
The exhibit runs until March 16. Museum hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Visit the exhibit website page for more information.
Paragould Polar Plunge set
The Paragould Polar Plunge 2022 fundraising event hosted by Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Arkansas will take place Jan. 29 at Crowley’s Ridge State Park-Lake Ponder in Walcott.
Registration will begin at 11 a.m., with the plunge taking place at 1 p.m.
The minimum donation to plunge is $50. All CDC guidelines will be followed with masks and social distancing required. Details on registration are available at bit.ly/3fO0jeJ.
Prizes will be awarded for the most money raised.
Fur handling seminar offered
Fur handler Charlie Bass will go through the steps of preparing hides for market or for personal use during “Introduction to Fur Handling” from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Forrest L. Wood Crowley’s Ridge Nature Center, 600 E. Lawson Road in Jonesboro.
Participants in the free event will learn the steps to properly skin, flesh and dry hides for market, or to send to a tannery for personnel use.
Registration is required and can be made at www.register-ed.com. For questions call 870-933-6787.
The Perrys to perform in Horseshoe Bend
The Music in the Mountains Theater on Arkansas 289 in Horseshoe Bend will feature the southern gospel group, The Perrys, at 6 p.m. Feb. 6. Doors will open at 5 p.m.
Admission is by donation.
For more information, call Tom Doty at 870-926-9934 or Chuck McKnight at 870-847-1340.
Sole Sisters seminar planned
The Forrest L. Wood Crowley’s Ridge Nature Center, 600 East Lawson Road in Jonesboro will host “Sole Sisters: A female’s guide to hiking and backpacking in the Natural State” from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 24.
According to a press release, since 2020, hiking and backpacking have been growing in popularity.
The free seminar will teach women the best practices for outdoor adventures.
Participants will learn how to physically prepare, self-defense tactics, what to do in case of an emergency, leave-no-trace principles, proper shoes to pack and more.
Trail maps for local hiking and backpacking trails will also be available.
Registration is required for this event. To register, visit bit.ly/3qDQmGW.
For additional information, call 870-933-6787.
