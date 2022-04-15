Create@State’ begins Monday
Arkansas State University students will share their research and creative activity Monday-Wednesday through the 12th annual Create@State: A Symposium of Research, Scholarship and Creativity. The event will take place in various rooms in the Carl R. Reng Student Union, 101 N. Caraway Road, on the Jonesboro campus. At the same time, some of the sessions will be livestreamed on Create@State’s YouTube channel. Awards will be announced during a livestreamed awards celebration at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Create@State showcases the faculty-mentored works of students from across all the university’s colleges and disciplines. It will feature 190 presentations by approximately 240 undergraduate and graduate student presenters.
Exhibits to open at BAM
Two exhibits will open Thursday at Bradbury Art Museum in the Fowler Center of Arkansas State University, 201, Olympic Drive in Jonesboro.
The 2022 Spring Senior Exhibition and Selections from the Pardew Collection will kick off with a free public reception at 5 p.m.
Both exhibits will continue through May 14. BAM hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. There is no admission charge.
WBU to stage murder mystery
The Williams Baptist University theatre department will close its season with a production of “Murder on the Orient Express” April 21-22 at 7:30 p.m. each evening in the Startup Chapel on the WBU campus, 56 McClellan Drive in Walnut Ridge.
Admission is $5 for general admission and $3 for students and senior citizens.
Virtual Parkinson’s symposium set
The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences will host its seventh annual Parkinson’s Symposium on April 24.
Held virtually again this year, the Sunday afternoon forum is free to the public. It is aimed at Parkinson’s patients, their caregivers and family members, health care professionals and anyone else interested in learning about the disease, treatment options and research initiatives.
Registered participants can tune in from 1 to 2:30 p.m., and will be able to ask questions through an online chat function.
To register or learn more about continuing education credits, visit https://bit.ly/3KIFfUx. The Zoom link will be emailed the week of the event.
Craighead Genealogy Society to meetThe Genealogy Society of Craighead County Arkansas will meet April 24 in the Round Room at the Craighead County Public Library, 302 W. Oak St.
The meeting will begin at 1:30 p.m. with a meet and greet session. The program will focus on finding ancestors and others in the newly-released 1950 U.S. Census and Discussion of successes and problems in genealogy research. The event is open to the public.
Members are asked to provide pictures for an updated directory.
Porter’s music to be performed
“An Evening with Cole Porter” will take the stage at 2:30 p.m. April 24 in the Coulter Performing Arts Center at The Sheid, 1600 S. College St., on the campus of Arkansas State University Mountain Home.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $12.50 for students and can be purchased online at www.thesheid.com.
Dulcimer Jamboree set for Ozark Folk Center
The Ozark Folk Center, 1032 Park Ave. in Mountain View will host the annual Dulcimer Jamboree featuring performances by some of the nation’s top mountain dulcimer and hammered dulcimer performers.
Performance will be April 29-30 from 7-9 p.m. each evening in the Ozark Highlands Theater. There will also be a number of dulcimer workshops offered during the day.
For a schedule of events and admission costs, visit ozarkfolkcenter.ticketleap.com.
Inventors Club to meet
The Inventors Club of Northeast Arkansas will meet at 6 p.m Thursday at the Delta Center for Economic Development Garage, 611 University Loop on the campus of Arkansas State University in Jonesboro.
DJA to host Spring Fest
Spring Fest, an annual event, hosted by Downtown Jonesboro Alliance will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 30 at Rotary Centennial Plaza, 355 S. Church St.
The event will include local produce, artisan and food vendors, yoga and art classes, inflatables and music.
Playhouse on the Square revives musical
Playhouse on the Square, 66 S. Cooper St. in Memphis, will present a revival of the musical “Smokey Joe’s Café” with music and lyrics by Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller from April 29-May 29.
Performances will run Thursday-Saturday at 8 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.
Theater seating is at full capacity and patrons are recommended to wear masks, as suggested by the Shelby County Health Department.
Special ticket pricing for opening weekend is $27. A pay-what-you-can performance will be May 5. For tickets, visit online www.playhouseonthesquare.org. or call the box office at 901-726-4656.
Vintage Market coming to Brookland
Pinelog Vintage Market, an outdoor craft and vintage market, will be held April 29-30 at Head Dairy Farm, 922 Craighead 762 in Brookland. Cost of admission is $5 for a two-day wristband.
