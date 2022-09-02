Concert to raise scholarship funds
Tickets are now on sale for the Oct. 20 scholarship benefit concert at Lyon College featuring The Gravel Yard and singer/songwriter Grace Stormont.
The Pack the Chapel sesquicentennial benefit concert will begin at 7 p.m. in the Sloan Auditorium of Brown Chapel on the Lyon College campus, 2300 Highland Road in Batesville.
VIP tickets are $50, including a pre-show reception with members of the band, cocktails and hors d’oeuvres and reserved VIP seating. General admission tickets are $25.
To purchase tickets, visit www.lyon.edu/tickets.
Flag to be displayed on Labor Day
U.S. flags will be displayed during daylight hours Monday, weather permitting, at many Jonesboro area businesses and offices in recognition of Labor Day. The display program is a longstanding service project provided by the Jonesboro University Heights Lions Club. Both the flags and brackets are available for $40 per year. Club members will place the flags at least 10 times a year on national holidays and special days.
For additional information, contact Pat Snodgrass at 870-761-0132.
AHPP opens grant application period
The Arkansas Historic Preservation Program grant application period opens Monday for the Historic County Courthouse and Historic Preservation Restoration grants.
This period includes acceptance of the optional pre-application submission of a Letter of Intent which allows AHPP to provide project development assistance and to identify best preservation practices according to the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for Rehabilitation.
AHPP accepts the LOI and the final application online at bit.ly/3cGBEuG.
Deadlines are Nov. 15 for Letters of Intent, Jan. 27 for Historic County Courthouse applications and March 3 for Historic Preservation Restoration applications,
More information about AHPP grants can be found at bit.ly/3Rx3CYD.
NEA Tea Party to meet Monday
The Northeast Arkansas Tea Party will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at Golden Corral, 2405 E. Highland Drive in Jonesboro.
Candidates, for local, state, and federal offices who are running in the November election are invited to introduce themselves to the group. The NEA Tea Party is a non-partisan organization, so candidates of any political party are welcome to speak.
There will also be a PowerPoint presentation on important election issues. The public is invited to attend.
For more information contact Iris Stevens at 870-219-1917.
New ASU-Jonesboro chancellor to speak
The new Chancellor of Arkansas State University-Jonesboro, Dr. Todd Shields, will be the guest speaker at the Tuesday morning meeting of the Jonesboro University Heights Lions Club.
The meeting will begin at 6:30 a.m. at Eggsellent Café, 906 S. Caraway Road. Visitors are welcome.
Breast Cancer support group to meet
The Northeast Arkansas Breast Cancer Support Group will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Lazzari Italian Oven, 2230 S. Caraway Road in Jonesboro.
Growing greens topic of virtual program
The University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture will offer a free virtual Grow Your Own Groceries: Fall Greens program from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday via Zoom.
Registration can be made at bit.ly/3dXaVdo.
Participants will learn how to grow healthy, nutritious food in their backyard and get tips for new ways to cook and prepare the harvest. This presentation will focus on growing and cooking fall greens, including mustard, kale, collards and spinach.
Queen, Grateful Dead are featured at MoSH
The Museum of Science and History, 3050 Central Ave., in Memphis will feature the music of Queen and The Grateful Dead for the Laser Rock shows Sept. 9, 16, 23 and 30. Shows featuring the music of Queen will begin at 7 p.m. with those featuring The Grateful Dead beginning at 8:30 p.m. in the AutoZone Dome at the Sharpe Planetarium.
Tickets are $13 per show and are available online at bit.ly/3cKNZ0Y.
Children’s Library grand opening postponed
The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave., had planned a grand opening event for the newly expanded Children’s Library for late September. However, because of rising COVID-19 numbers, CCJPL Director Vanessa Adams announced the decision to postpone the event to a later date.
For more information, visit the library website at www.libraryinjonesboro.org or call 870-935-5133.
Great Arkansas Cleanup to begin
The Keep Arkansas Beautiful Commission will kick off its annual fall cleanup, the Great Arkansas Cleanup on Sept. 10.
The event will run until Oct. 31. Arkansans across the state are encouraged to get involved by registering their own cleanup event or volunteering during one near them.
Individuals and groups can sign up to organize local cleanups at bit.ly/KABSignUp.
Cleanup organizers can use KAB’s print-ready promotional items to help recruit volunteers and learn how to organize a cleanup.
Cleanup supplies including disposable gloves, cotton gloves, and fluorescent safety vests are also available through KAB. Resources are available at bit.ly/KABClean.
