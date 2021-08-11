BAM to host 2nd Pawprint project
At 2 p.m. Saturday each adoptable dog at the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society Shelter in Jonesboro will create a work of art with their paw print.
This is an awareness campaign hosted by Bradbury Art Museum at Arkansas State University to help bring attention to the many animals in need of homes.
This is a virtual event and will be live streamed on the BAM Facebook page, www.facebook.com/BradburyArtMuseum/.
The paintings will be matted and framed and will be presented to the family that adopts the dog.
After the online event, community members who are interested in adopting can schedule an adoption appointment with the NEA Humane Society at 870-932-5185.
‘Second Saturday’ art projects resume
The Department of Art and Design at Arkansas State University will resume its free Second Saturday monthly art projects this weekend.
This month’s project is pinball drawing, where participants roll balls of pigment over paper that has been pinned in a box.
People of all ages are invited to drop in for this craft activity. Second Saturday is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Room 107 of the Fine Arts Center, 2412 Quapaw Way in Jonesboro.
