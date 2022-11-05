Free COVID, Flu shots available
The Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care, Arkansas Department of Health and the Lake City Senior Life Center are partnering to provide free Pfizer COVID-19 and flu vaccines from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at the Senior Life Center, 401 Walnut St.
Those age 12 and older are eligible to receive a Pfizer vaccine and those 6 months and older may receive the flu vaccine.
Children 17 and younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
NEA Tea Party to meet Monday
The Northeast Arkansas Tea Party will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at Golden Corral, 2405 E. Highland Drive in Jonesboro.
Paul Harrell, the former host of the Paul Harrell radio show on KBTM-FM, will be speaking about his new podcast and radio show. He will also bring and demonstrate the political game, Left Wing Will and the Red Pill, which he has developed and which is currently for sale.
The public is invited to attend. For more information contact Iris Stevens at 870-219-1917.
Flags on display twice this week
The Jonesboro University Heights Lions Club will display U.S. flags during the day on Tuesday for election day and Friday for Veterans day.
Flag displays are a longstanding service project. For $40 yearly, the club will provide flags, poles and brackets, and display the flags at least 10 times a year on national holidays and special days.
For more information contact Pat Snodgrass at 870-761-0132.
Free savings webinar offered
The Arkansas Financial Education Commission, in partnership with the Central Arkansas Library System, will offer a free webinar at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday titled “How to ‘Save10’ Into Retirement.” Sarah Catherine Gutierrez, founder and CEO of Aptus Financial, will help viewers gain the knowledge and inspiration to achieve a 10-percent savings rate for retirement.
Registration is required and can be made at www.cals.org.
Breast cancer support group to meet Tuesday
The NEA Breast Cancer Support Group will at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Lazzari Italian Oven, 2230 S. Caraway Road in Jonesboro.
UAW retirees to meet Thursday
The United Auto Workers retirees will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Grecian Steak House, 210 Airport Road in Paragould.
Corps waives day-use fees
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will waive day-use fees at its more than 2,850 USACE-operated recreation areas nationwide Friday in observance of Veterans Day.
The waiver covers fees for boat launch ramps and swim beaches. It does not apply to camping and camping-related services or fees for specialized facilities and events.
Other agencies that manage recreation areas on USACE lands are encouraged, but not required, to offer the waiver in areas they manage. Visitors should contact USACE projects before visiting to ensure the recreation areas are open. The status of USACE-managed campgrounds, boat ramps, swim beaches and other sites is available at bit.ly/3TXj55A.
Veterans Day program set at Hoxie School
Hoxie School will host a Veterans Day program beginning at 9 a.m. Friday in Mustang Gym. All veterans and the public are welcome.
Wizard of Oz is coming to Memphis
“The Wizard of Oz” will open Friday at Playhouse on the Square, 66 S. Cooper St. in Memphis.
Written by L. Frank Baum with music and lyrics by Harold and E.Y. Harburg, the production will continue through Dec. 22.
Public performances will run Fridays at 7 p.m. with Saturday and Sunday performances at 2 and 7 p.m.
Special ticket pricing for opening weekend is $30.
Regular ticket prices range from $40-$50 for adults, depending on the day and seating area, and are $25 for seniors, $20 for students, teachers, military and first responders, and $15 for children younger than 18.
Pay-what-you-can performances are scheduled for Dec. 20 and 21.
For tickets, call the box office at 901-726-4656 or go online to www .playhouseonthesquare.org.
Woodworking workshop offered
Powhatan Historic State Park, 4414 Arkansas 25, will host an introduction to woodworking workshop from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 12 at the 1888 Powhatan Courthouse.
Participants will learn basic cuts, how to identify wood for carving and the basics of whittling.
A $25 registration fee will cover all materials.
Space is limited and reservations are required. Participants should bring a sack lunch.
Contact powhatan@ arkansas.com or call 870-878-6765 for reservations.
Nature by Firelight at the Lichterman Nature Center
The Lichterman Nature Center, 5992 Quince Road in Memphis will host Nature by Firelight from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13.
Visitors can enjoy campfires, a luminary-lined trail around the lake.
Warm up by campfires, toasting s’mores, music and storytelling. There will be face painting and take-home crafts for children.
General admission tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for youth, or $20 and $15 for members.
Picnics are encouraged.
Veterans Justice Outreach to offer estate planning
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Memphis VA Medical Center is offering estate planning and legal advice for Craighead County veterans through the Veterans Justice Outreach program.
This event is a collaborative effort with the Elks Lodge, local attorneys, The Beck Center for Veterans, and Legal Aid of Arkansas.
The clinic will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Elks Lodge, 2113 W. Washington Ave., in Jonesboro. Veterans should bring copies of their DD214 form and all important documents. The clinic can order a copy of the DD214 form if necessary.
For more information, contact Veterans Justice Outreach Coordinator Harvey Reid at 901-523-8990, Ext. 7753.
