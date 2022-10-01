Registration open for Walk to End Alzheimer’s
The Alzheimer’s Association will host the Jonesboro Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Oct. 15 at Arkansas State University-Carl R. Reng Student Union, 101 N Caraway Road.
On the day of the walk, participants can honor those affected by Alzheimer’s during the Promise Garden ceremony. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent the participant’s connection to Alzheimer’s.
For more information or to register and receive updates on the walk, visit act.alz.org/JBwalk.
Pink Warrior Walk registration open
Registration is now open for the third annual Pink Warrior Walk 5K scheduled for 9 a.m. Oct. 22 hosted by St. Bernards Healthcare in Jonesboro. The course will begin at St. Bernards Health and Wellness and run through the Arkansas State University campus. Registration is $30 and includes a T-shirt and goody bag.
There will also be a Survivor Parade at 8:30 a.m. Survivor Parade. Those who are unable to participate in person can register as a virtual participant and still receive a T-shirt and goody bag.
There is also a raffle for a seven-day stay at a three-bedroom/two-bath condo in Destin, Florida. Each raffle ticket is $50.
Every dollar raised will be used in Northeast Arkansas to support mammograms and treatments for individuals across the region.
Visit gopinkwarrior.com to register, purchase raffle tickets or order Pink Warrior merchandise.
NEA Tea Party to meet on Monday
The Northeast Arkansas Tea Party will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at the Golden Corral, 2405 E. Highland Drive in Jonesboro.
A number of local candidates for both the quorum court and city council positions will make statements about their goals for the office they are seeking and answer questions from the audience.
The public is invited to attend. For more information contact Iris Stevens at 870-219-1917.
Jails topic Historical Society meeting
The Craighead County Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Monday in the Fellowship Hall of First Baptist Church on Main Street in Jonesboro. Attendees are asked to use the Union Street entrance, 700 Union St.
Ben Barnett will present “Craighead County Jails, from Calaboose to Detention Center,” a history of the various incarceration facilities in Jonesboro.
The meeting is open to the public. For more information contact: CCHS President W. Danny Honnoll at 870-926-2985.
Library is topic of Tuesday Lions Club meeting
Brandi Hodges with the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library will be the guest speaker at the weekly meeting of the University Heights Lions Club.
The meeting will be at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday at Eggsellent Café, 906 S. Caraway Road in Jonesboro. Visitors are welcome.
NEA Baptist Auxiliary seeks volunteers
The NEA Baptist Auxiliary volunteers will host an open house from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday in the lobby of NEA Baptist Hospital, 4800 E. Johnson Ave. in Jonesboro to encourage area residents to become part of the volunteer program.
The NEA Baptist Auxiliary has raised thousands of dollars with all proceeds going back to NEA Baptist and the community. They also provide services to the patients, visitors and employees within the NEA Baptist System.
For those who cannot attend, an electronic application is available at www.NEABaptistClinic.com or they can apply at any time in the NEA Baptist Hospital Gift Shop.
AMMC to host women’s health fair
Arkansas Methodist Medical Center will host a Women’s Health Fair from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, at the Paragould Community Center, 3404 Linwood Drive in Paragould. The event is free to the public and will include a variety of medical screenings, medical information and vendors.
Retired teachers to meet on Thursday
The Craighead County Retired Teachers Association will be meeting at noon Thursday at the Harlin Henry Senior Citizens Center, 1210 S. Church St. in Jonesboro. The guest speaker will be Bob Harris with PACE.
Brockett Cemetery workday scheduled
The annual fall workday for Brockett Cemetery, located on Highway 115 between Pocahontas and Maynard, is scheduled for 9 a.m. Oct. 8, weather permitting. The cemetery is maintained by donations and volunteer work.
If you have not made a donation this year, you may do so by mailing a check made payable to the Brockett Cemetery Fund to Farmers & Merchants Bank, P.O. Box 467, Pocahontas 72455 or to Trent Ingram, 1555 Hoelscher Land, Pocahontas 72455.
For additional information, you may call Trent Ingram at 870-378-0332; Bryn Ulmer at 870-810-2094; Tracy Ingram at 870-378-0829; Lyda Davidson at 870-647-2153; or Scott Blackshear at 870-810-3457.
GCT class of 1959 to hold reunion
The Greene County Tech class of 1959 will hold a class reunion beginning at 1 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Ironhorse Barbeque and Steakhouse restaurant, 2108 Linwood Drive, in Paragould.
All classmates are invited to attend.
