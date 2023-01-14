Lions Club to display flags
On Monday, the Jonesboro University Heights Lions Club will again be placing U.S. flags at many Jonesboro area businesses in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, The flags will be displayed during daylight hours, weather permitting.
A longstanding service project of the club, both flags and the flag brackets are provided for a $40 per year charge. Club members will display the flags at least 10 times a year on national holidays and special days, such as Election Day.
For additional information, contact flag committee chairman Pat Snodgrass at 870-761-0132.
Lions Club to meet
Dr. Cameron Wimpy, chairman of the Political Science Department at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro will speak about several research projects in which he is involved, including one aimed at improving rural voting in the Delta and one on vaccine hesitancy among high-risk populations in Arkansas, during this week’s meeting of the Jonesboro University Heights Lions Club. The presentation has been postponed from earlier meetings.
The club will meet at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday at Eggsellent Café, 906 S. Caraway Road in Jonesboro. Visitors are welcome.
Final CRDC Community Day set
Crowley’s Ridge Development Council will host the final Community Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its Jonesboro office, 2401 Fox Meadow Lane.
Community Day is designed to provide information about the services and programs provided by CRDC and will include giveaways, door prizes and chances to meet local community partners.
Genealogical Society to meet
The Genealogical Society of Craighead County Arkansas will meet at 2 p.m. Jan. 22 in the Round Room of the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library at 315 W. Oak Ave. The meeting will cover the 2022 annual report and plans and ideas for 2023 which are already underway.
A program on timelines and their use in genealogy is set for February and one on creating and using county guides for effective research is planned for March. Other future topics include cluster research, scandals and scalawags, and the Sultana. Society members and the public are invited to join in planning for the year.
Although the January meeting is on the fourth Sunday, meetings are usually on the third Sunday of each month.
Greene County group to get grant
The Greene County Historical and Genealogical Society will be among the recipients of the 2022 Small Museum Grants presented by the Division of Arkansas Heritage at 11 a.m. Jan. 25, at 1100 North St. in Little Rock.
The Small Museum Grants Program aims to increase the ability of community-based small museums and organizations to research, preserve, present and conserve Arkansas history. The maximum grant award is $2,500.
Law of Art workshop offered on Jan. 31
The Arkansas Arts Council will present an online workshop, The Law of Art, from noon to 2 p.m. Jan. 31 as part of its GetSmART! Learning Series.
Photographer, writer, advocate, attorney and businesswoman Sydney Rasch will cover all the legal basics that everyone in a creative field should know.
Topics will include how to incorporate, specific problems performance artists face, problems visual artists face, contracts for work and for venues, estate and divorce laws, insurance and taxes. A question and answer session will be included.
There is no charge to participate, but reservations are needed and can be made online at bit.ly/3X5qd1x.
Cross-stitch workshop registration open
Powhatan Historic State Park, 4414 Arkansas 25, will host X Marks the Spot, a cross-stitch workshop, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 4. A registration fee of $20 covers the cost of materials.
Cross-stitching is one of the oldest forms of embroidery and one of the easiest to learn. Participants will learn basic stitch techniques, pattern reading and will stitch their choice of one of several historic or modern patterns available.
Space is limited and reservations are required. Participants should bring a sack lunch. For questions and reservations, call 870-878-6765, or email powhatan@arkansas.com.
