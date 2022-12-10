Trumann community Christmas plans set
The Trumann community Christmas dinner will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 25 at the Wildcat Center on Cedar Street across from Cedar Park in Trumann. Everyone is welcome to dine-in, carry-out or receive a delivery. Call Missy Moody at 870-650-1053, for deliveries.
Volunteers are needed to cut meat, starting at 9:30 a.m. Call Daniel Miller at 870-650-1086 if you plan to help. Volunteers for other aspects of the event should be there around 10 a.m.
Donations for meat and checks made to “Community Christmas Dinner” can be sent to 15765 Promised Land Lane, Trumann 72472.
Call Lindsay Miller at 870-483-3183 for more information.
A community worship service will take place prior to the dinner from 9-9:30 a.m.
Spring registration now open at BRTC
Spring registration for concurrent and technical courses is underway now at Black River Technical College. It is open to current 11th- and 12th-grade students or recent graduates.
For more information, contact Darenda Kersey at 870-248-4185 or email darenda.kersey @blackrivertech.edu.
Events at Mississippi River State Park
The Marianna Regional Chamber of Commerce and Mississippi River State Park Christmas Open House will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday at the park, 2955 Arkansas 44 in Marianna, featuring games, crafts, refreshments, and shopping.
The park’s Enchanted Forest featuring trees decorated by community sponsors will be open throughout December.
The annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count will begin Friday. For more information call the park at 870-295-4040.
Reduced-cost broadband available
Ritter Communications will host an affordable connectivity program from 5 to 6 p.m. Monday at the Poinsett County Library, 200 N. East St. in Harrisburg.
A discount of up to $30 per month towards broadband services is available for eligible households that receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program, participate in certain government assistance programs, received a Federal Pell Grant during the current year, or whose income is 200 percent or less than the Federal Poverty Guidelines based on household size. A household is eligible if one member of the household meets at least one criterion for the lifeline program.
Double reed event to benefit NEAHS
Members of the Music Department at Arkansas State University will present a “Double Reed Christmas” concert at 6 p.m. Monday to benefit the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society. The event will take place at Story Coffee House, 801 Gee St. in Jonesboro.
Admission is a donation of supplies or a monetary donation to NEAHS. Some supplies needed are pet food, cat litter, trash bags and collars.
Breast cancer support group to meet
The NEA Breast Cancer Support Group will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Lazzari Italian Oven, 2230 S. Caraway Road in Jonesboro.
Library to host meditation event
The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave., will host a free sound bath meditation session at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Round Room, presented by Seed of Sound.
A sound bath is a meditative experience where those in attendance are “bathed” in sound waves produced by various sources, including healing instruments such as gongs, singing bowls, chimes and the human voice. Participants are encouraged to bring pillows or yoga mats to get comfortable.
For more information, www.libraryinjonesboro.org, check the library’s Facebook page, or even stop by the library at Jonesboro.
Inventors to meet
The Inventors Club of Northeast Arkansas will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Delta Center for Economic Development and A-State Innovation System Garage, 611 University Loop on the campus of Arkansas State University.
Lyon College sets esports camp
Lyon College in Batesville will host an esports camp from 5-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16-17, in the Maxfield Room of the Edwards Commons student center on East College Avenue on campus. Campers must be at least 12 years old.
Gamers can improve in Beat Saber, League of Legends, Mario Kart 8, Rocket League, Splatoon and Super Smash Bros.
Registration is $45, including coaching, dinner and a camp T-shirt, and can be made at bit.ly/3V7bQZ7.
For more information, contact Payton Tucker at payton.tucker@lyon.edu or Luke Johnson at lsjohnson@gobsd1.org.
What Works webinars offered
The Arkansas Arts Council will offer a webinar, What Works, based on the common behaviors of successful artists. These behaviors are based on working with thousands of artists and are the basis of the program.
In this workshop, Artist INC Peer Facilitators will share these tenets of Artist INC as well as personal and professional examples of their own.
Sessions are offered at 11 a.m. Tuesday and Jan. 10. Registration can be made at www.arkansasheritage.com.
