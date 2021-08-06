McDonald’s to host vaccination clinics
Several local McDonald’s restaurants in Northeast Arkansas will partner with local health care providers to host vaccination clinics this week. Vaccines will be available to anyone in the community and the clinics will take place on different days.
Times and locations for the clinics include the Walnut Ridge McDonald’s, 511 N.W. Fourth St. from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday; Newport McDonald’s, 2500 Malcolm Ave. from 1-4 p.m. Tuesday; and Paragould McDonald’s, 1407 W. Kingshighway from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday.
UAW retiree meetings resumeThe United Auto Workers Retirees will resume meetings at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Grecian Steak House, 210 Airport Road in Paragould.
For additional information, contact Northeast Arkansas UAW Retiree Area Council Chairperson Thomas Thibeault at 870-609-0193.
‘Rent’ to be staged
The Foundation of Arts will present “Rent” Thursday-Saturday at Stage, Too, 330 S. Main St. in Jonesboro. Performance times are 6 p.m. Thursday and Saturday, and 7:30 p.m. Friday. The show contains some adult content.
Tickets are $20 and may be purchased online at foajonesboro.org. Seating is very limited.
Unless FOA announces a cancellation, show tickets are nonrefundable.
Gospel music featured
Victory Lighthouse Baptist Church, 217 W. Main St. in Trumann, will host two gospel performances in August.
The Kingsmen will take the stage at 7 p.m. Friday and Dixie Echos will perform at 6 p.m. Aug. 29.
Admission to the performances is free but free-will offerings will be collected.
Bellah Cemetery homecoming set
The annual potluck homecoming for Bellah Cemetery in northern Randolph County will be Aug. 14. The event will begin at 11 a.m. with lunch served at noon.
The cemetery is located on Bellah Road near the Old Ring Schoolhouse.
Donations for upkeep can be mailed to Bellah Cemetery, P.O. Box 67, Ravenden Springs 72460.
Monster Nights continues
Newport’s Monster Nights entertainment series will continue with Memphis Live Championship Wrestling Memphis on Aug. 14, The Band TRIPPP on Aug. 17 and Mister Lucky Band on Aug. 21. All events are free and will take place at 7 p.m. on the Terry Scoggins Stage, 412 Front St.
For additional information visit facebook.com/MonsterNightsNewport.
Cross stitch workshop plannedThe staff at Powhatan Historic State Park, 4414 Arkansas 25 will offer a cross stitch workshop from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 28.
Participants will learn the history of cross stitch, basic stitch techniques, pattern reading, and will stitch one of several historic or modern patterns of their choosing.
The $10 per person registration fee covers all materials. Space is limited and reservations can be made by contacting Park Interpreter Geoffrey Havens at 870-878-0032 or geoff.havens@arkansas.gov.
Mini grants offered
Awards of $400 mini grants are open for Black girls ages 12-24 who apply through Aug. 15.
The #BlackGirlJoyChallenge sponsored by Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium in Atlanta asks applicants to describe their ideas for spreading joy with their friends, families and communities. Grants will be awarded to make it happen.
The program is available in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia and Virginia.
Applications are available on the organization’s website: www.southernblackgirls.org.
‘Days of Rage’ to open
Playhouse on the Square, 66 S. Cooper St. in Memphis will open its Main Stage Season with “Days of Rage” by Steven Levenson.
Performances will be 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays from Aug. 20-Sept. 19.
Ticket prices are available now at www.playhouseonthesquare.org or by calling the box office, 901-726-4656.
Special ticket pricing for opening weekend is $27. A pay what you can performance will be Aug. 26.
For questions, contact Playhouse on the Square Director of Community Relations, Marcus Cox at 901-937-6496.
Pink Palace Crafts Fair returnsThe Pink Palace Crafts Fair will return for its 49th year Sept. 24- 26 at Audubon Park, 751 Cherry Road in East Memphis.
This year’s event will feature nearly 150 craftsmen and artists, craftsmen’s demonstrations, a kid’s activities tent, petting zoo and train.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 seniors and military personnel, $5 children ages 5-12 and free for ages 4 and younger. A three-day pass is $20. Parking will be free. Tickets will be available online soon at bit.ly/3Co8EzY.
