Lions to have Tuesday meeting
Shelle Randall, director of Workforce Development and Existing Industry for the Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce will speak at the Jonesboro University Heights Lions Club meeting set for 6:30 a.m. Tuesday at Eggsellent Café, 906 S. Caraway Road in Jonesboro.
The program will be about Tek Starz, a summer manufacturing camp for seventh and eighth graders.
Visitors are always welcome.
Rutherford Cemetery Association to meet
The Rutherford Cemetery Association will hold its annual meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Greensboro Club House located on Arkansas 351.
Everyone interested in the cemetery is invited to attend.
Book signing set for Thursday
Dr. Rodney Harris, chair and assistant professor of history at Williams Baptist University and director of the Randolph County Heritage Museum has released a pictorial history of Pocahontas and Randolph County through the Arcadia Publishing Images of America Series.
The Randolph County Heritage Museum, 106 E. Everett St. in Pocahontas will host a book signing from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday. All proceeds will go to the museum.
Inventors club to meet Thursday
The Inventors Club of Northeast Arkansas will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Delta Center for Economic Development and A-State Innovation System Garage, 611 University Loop on the campus of Arkansas State University in Jonesboro.
The meeting will feature a live feed from one of the members presenting a new product at a major national trade show.
Tickets on sale for The Nutcracker
Tickets are now on sale for the Foundation of Arts production of The Nutcracker Ballet to be performed Nov. 18-22 at The Forum, 115 E. Monroe Ave. in Jonesboro.
Friday’s performance will be at 7:30 p.m. Performances for Nov. 19, 21 and 22 will be 6 p.m. with a 2 p.m. pay-what-you-can matinée on Nov. 20.
Tickets range from $16 to $20 for adults and $15 to $19 for seniors, children, military personnel and Arkansas State University students and may be purchased at the Forum Box Office, by calling 870-935-2726 or online at www.foajonesboro.org.
Author Cash to visit Lyon College
New York Times bestselling author Wiley Cash will present a public reading of his work at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Bevens Music Room of the Brown Chapel on the Lyon College campus, 2300 Highland Road in Batesville.
Following the reading, Lyon College will award Cash the Heasley Prize for Fiction, an endowed recognition the college presents annually to a noted writer.
The event is free and open to the public, and no reservation or ticket is required.
Fill the Food Bank event scheduled
The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas will hold a Fill the Food Bank event from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Unexpired, nonperishable food items can be dropped off at various locations including the Kroger Marketplace in Jonesboro, Edwards Food Giant in Harrisburg, Walmart Supercenters in Paragould, Newport, Osceola, Pocahontas and Trumann, Walmart in Walnut Ridge and Harps in Piggott.
Cash donations can be made online at bit.ly/3DWI6Hm. All donations stay local.
Junie B returns to Memphis stage
The Circuit Playhouse, 51 S. Cooper St. in Memphis will present the regional premiere of a new musical in the Junie B. Jones series, “Junie B’s Essential Survival Guide To School,” with book and lyrics by Marcy Heisler and music by Zina Goodrich.
Production will begin Friday and continue through Dec. 22. The Friday performance will be at 7 p.m. as will performances on Dec. 7-22. The remaining schedule will occur Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m.
Schools across the Mid-South have the option to book daytime matinee productions by contacting the theatre box office at 901-726-4656.
Special ticket pricing for opening weekend is $30. A pay-what-you-can performance is set for Nov. 26.
Regular ticket prices range from $15 to $50. For tickets, visit www. playhouseonthesquare.org or call the box office at 901-726-4656 .
Tarkingtons Christmas show to be in Trumann
The Trumann Fine Arts Council will present The Tarkingtons Christmas Extravaganza at 6 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Trumann Recreational Center, 16179 Pecan Grove Road.
Admission is $10 for adults and $4 for children ages 4 and older.
Children under the age of 4 will be admitted at no charge.
Genealogy Association to tour museum
Members of the Craighead County Genealogical Association will tour The Wings of Honor Museum in Walnut Ridge on Nov. 19. Members will gather at the Craighead County Public Library at 11 a.m. Saturday to travel to Walnut Ridge, will eat lunch at Don’s Steakhouse, 1604 W. Main St. in Walnut Ridge, then visit the museum, 70 Ramp Road. The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Both GSCCA members and the public are invited for lunch and/or the museum tour.
Help with GMRS licenses available
Those interested in getting a general mobile radio service license should contact Marc Gwin at 870-733-7287.
There is no test for the license but an FCC registration number is required.
The FCC FRN is free and available a www.fcc.gov.
There is a $35 fee for the general mobile radio service license which is useable by all immediate family members.
