Li
brary Card Sign-Up Month
The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library is celebrating National Library Card Sign-Up Month by offering weekly prizes to everyone who signs up in September and they will be entered to win a Kindle Fire at the end of the month.
A photo ID with a current address is needed to get the free card. If the ID does not have a current address, another document with the current address can be presented.
Cards can be requested online at www.libraryinjonesboro.org or by visiting the library at 315 W. Oak Ave.
For more information visit the library or call 870-935-5133.
Flags on display
The Jonesboro University Heights Lions Club will display U.S. flags at many Jonesboro area businesses and offices today in recognition of the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attack on 9/11, or Patriot Day.
The flag display is part of a longstanding service project provided to the community. The club provides both flags and the flag brackets for $40 per year. The flags are displayed at least 10 times a year on national holidays and special days.
For additional information, contact Flag Committee Chairman Pat Snodgrass at 870-761-0132.
Arvest Bank to award teachers
Arvest Bank will honor educators throughout its footprint by conducting its “We Love Teachers” campaign, which will result in 154 teachers receiving $500 each.
All prizes will go to teachers who work at public state-funded schools, to be used for classroom needs.
To nominate a teacher, look for an Arvest Bank Facebook post about this contest between Wednesday and Saturday of this week and select the link to complete a nomination form.
Holder to speak at Lions meeting
Dr. Kasey Holder, vice president of medical affairs at St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro, will speak about dealing with the COVID-19 crisis at the 6:30 a.m. Tuesday meeting of the Jonesboro University Heights Lions Club.
The meeting will be at Eggsellent Café, 906 S. Caraway Road, and upon request, via Zoom.
Those interested in participating on Zoom should contact Norman Dickson at least one day in advance at ndickson9400@gmail.com.
Prostate cancer screenings offered
The Arkansas Prostate Cancer Foundation will partner with St. Bernards Healthcare in Jonesboro to host a free prostate cancer screening event from 7-10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Bernards Healthcare Auditorium, 505 E. Washington Ave.
The screening is part of an effort to raise awareness and educate the public during Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.
For a full list of upcoming screenings across Arkansas, visit: www.arprostatecancer.org
HUB to reopen Tuesday
After a long COVID-19 navigation time, the HUB (Helping the Underserved Belong), 711 Union St. in Jonesboro, will be fully open beginning Tuesday. It will now be open from 10 a.m. till 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
The Feed Local program will continue downstairs and guests are encouraged to enroll in the HUB program. Volunteers will be available to help with needs.
To contact the HUB, call 870-333-5731.
Glitter Critters to be art project
The Department of Art and Design at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro will host its Second Saturday monthly art project today.
The theme this month is “glitter critters.” Guests can draw their favorite animal, shape or object in pencil, then with glue, and add glitter and google eyes.
The drop-in event lasts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Room 107 of the Fine Arts Center, 2412 Quapaw Way.
