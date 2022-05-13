Genealogical Society to meet
The regular monthly meeting of the Genealogical Society of Craighead County Arkansas will be 2 p.m. Sunday in the Round Room of the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave.
After the business meeting, a working session on genealogical research will be held. Members and others should bring their family research.
Attendees will have the opportunity to discuss strategies and ask questions about their research.
Mission Outreach celebrates 40 years
Mission Outreach of Northeast Arkansas, a nonprofit organization that helps individuals sustain or regain self-sufficiency through housing, food, resources, supportive services and networks, will celebrate its 40th anniversary from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at 901 E. Lake St. in Paragould.
The event will feature food, music by Sand Creek Band and other activities.
Inventors Club to meet on Thursday
The next meeting of the Inventors Club of Northeast Arkansas will be 6 p.m. Thursday at the Garage, 611 University Loop West on the campus of Arkansas State University.
Meetings are open to anyone interested.
Free health screenings to be offered
St Bernards Healthcare will host a free community wellness screening event from 7 to 10 a.m. at St. Bernards Health & Wellness, 1416 E. Matthews Ave. in Jonesboro.
Screenings will include blood pressure, height, weight, BMI, anemia, glucose, hemoglobin A1C (three-month average blood sugar) and lipid panel (total cholesterol, HDL, LDL, triglycerides).
There will also be skin cancer spot checks by Drs. Hurst, Neilson and associates and free colon cancer screenings.
For accurate results, fasting for at least 8 hours is suggested (water is okay). COVID-19 precautions will be enforced, masks will be required.
Cowboy music at Ozark Folk CenterThe Ozark Folk Center State Park, 1032 Park Ave. in Mountain View will host the Cowboy Music and Arts Festival from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. May 20-21 in the Ozark Highlands Theater.
Both single-day and two-day passes are available for both individuals and family groups at www.ozarkfolkcenter. ticketleap.com.
Doc Rock event will support NICU
St. Bernards Healthcare will celebrate the 10th anniversary of St. Bernards Newborn Intensive Care Unit with the return of Doc Rock from 9 to 11 a.m. May 21.
The Doc Rock Run Baby Run 5K will start and finish at St. Bernards Auditorium The timed event will begin at 9 a.m. Participants can walk or run to support the NICU.
Registration is $40 and is available online at bit.ly/3w6YQZJ and includes a T-shirt. Run Baby Run T-shirts can also be purchased online for $35. NICU children who will be attending the reunion celebration with their parents can reserve a free T-shirt by calling 870-207-7300.
The event will also feature games and activities, a bounce house and a memorial flower planting station.
All proceeds go back to support the NICU.
Metal Museum offers free event
A free Family Fun Day is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 21 during the Sixth annual Foundry Invitational and River Exhibition conference scheduled for May 18-22 at the Metal Museum, 374 Metal Museum Drive in Memphis.
Metal casting artists from around the country will take part in workshops, a pop-up exhibition and an iron pour.
Visitors to the family event will enjoy food, a variety of hands-on activities and front-row seats for the iron pour.
Free blood pressure, stroke seminar set
St Bernards Healthcare will host The Stroke, Blood Pressure Connection, a free blood pressure, stroke seminar from 9:30 a.m. to noon May 24 at St. Bernards Health and Wellness, 1416 E. Matthews Ave. in Jonesboro. Lunch will be provided.
Registration for the event is required and may be made by contacting Karan Summitt at 870-207-7487, or ksummitt@sbrmc.org.
Dutch Oven Workshop scheduled
A Victorian Dutch Oven Workshop is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 28 at Powhatan Historic State Park, 4414 AR-25.
Participants will prepare and taste several recipes from the Victorian dinner table and leave with a recipe booklet and an understanding of 19th-century cooking.
Registration is $20 per person and includes all materials. Class size is limited and reservations are required.
For questions and reservations, contact the park staff at 870-878-6765 or email powhatan @arkansas.com.
BRTC to follow summer hours
Beginning Monday, Black River Technical College will begin following summer hours. Campuses will be open Monday-Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Campuses will be closed on Fridays.
BRTC will return to regular hours on Aug. 1.
