Genealogical Society to hold monthly meeting
The regular monthly meeting of the Genealogical Society of Craighead County will be 2 p.m. Sunday in the Round Room of the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave.
After the business meeting, the program will focus on lessons and experiences from the July Genealogy Lock-In scheduled for today.
Members and the public are invited to attend.
Veterans legal services available
Veterans Justice Outreach will hold a veterans legal services event from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Jonesboro Elks Lodge, 2113 W. Washington Ave. Veterans will have the opportunity to meet with an attorney for a free consultation. The event is co-hosted by the Elks Lodge and The Beck Center for Veterans at Arkansas State University.
To make an appointment veterans should call Harvey Reid, Veterans Justice Outreach coordinator at 901-523-8990, extension 7753 and complete a brief intake form.
‘Memphis the Musical’ coming to Argenta
The Judy Kohn Tenenbaum Argenta Community Theater in North Little Rock has announced the production of “Memphis the Musical” written by Joe DiPietro with music and lyrics by David Bryan.
Performances begin Wednesday and run through July 30.
All performances are at 7:30 p.m. with the exception of a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. on July 24.
Tickets for the preview performances on Wednesday and Thursday are $25. All other performances are $35. All performances will be held at 405 Main St., North Little Rock. Doors open one hour before curtain time.
For tickets, go to www.argentacommunitytheater.org.
NEA Inventors Club to meet
The Inventors Club for Northeast Arkansas will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at the A-State Innovation System Garage., 611 University Loop on the campus of Arkansas State University in Jonesboro.
Food Bank to distribute produce
The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas will have a free produce distribution Friday at Allen Park Community Center, 3609 Race St. in Jonesboro.
Produce will be distributed from 8 a.m. until supplies are exhausted. The event is open to everyone.
Events set for Lake Poinsett
Lake Poinsett State Park, 5752 State Park Road in Harrisburg will host a variety of events July 23-24. On the 23rd, a park interpreter will present a program on the snakes of Arkansas from 2 to 2:45 p.m. at the visitor center. The program includes live snakes.
An owl prowl is set for 9 to 9:45 p.m. on the 23rd which will include a guided walk into the woods to call up owls. The event begins at the visitor center and participants are asked to bring flashlights.
On the 24th, there will be a one-half-mile guided nature hike from 9 to 9:45 a.m. along the Palewood Trail. The event begins at the visitor center.
Beginners quilting workshop is set for Powhatan
Powhatan Historic State Park, 4414 Arkansas 25 will host From Scraps to Quilt: A Beginners Quilting Workshop from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 6.
Participants will learn the basics of quilting from piecing the squares to layering the quilt and the quilting stitch. The $15 registration fee will provide materials.
Space is limited and reservations are required. Participants are asked to bring a sack lunch.
For questions and reservations, call 870-878-6765 or email powhatan @arkansas.com.
Nominations open for art awards
The Arkansas Arts Council in Little Rock is accepting nominations for the 2023 Governor’s Arts Awards.
Established in 1991, the annual Governor’s Arts Awards program recognizes Arkansas artists, arts patrons, arts educators, arts organizations and businesses for their outstanding contributions to the arts community. Recipients are nominated by the public, then selected by an independent panel of arts professionals from around the state.
Nominations are open in the categories of Arts Community Development, Arts in Education, Corporate Sponsorship of the Arts, Folklife, Individual Artist, Patron and Lifetime Achievement.
Nominations may be made at bit.ly/3IGY9es. The deadline for nominations is Sept. 9.
