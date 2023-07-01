Flag display set for 4th of July
U.S. flags will be on display Tuesday during daylight hours, weather permitting, at many Jonesboro area businesses and offices in recognition of Independence Day.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. High around 95F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph..
Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 76F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: July 1, 2023 @ 3:10 am
U.S. flags will be on display Tuesday during daylight hours, weather permitting, at many Jonesboro area businesses and offices in recognition of Independence Day.
The display is part of the longstanding service project provided by the Jonesboro University Heights Lions Club.
For $40 per year, club members will provide flags at least 10 times a year on national holidays and special days. Both the flags and brackets are provided.
For additional information contact Pat Snodgrass at 870-761-0132.
Starting Wednesday, Cherokee Village Recycle will move from the City Hall parking lot to the City Municipal Garage. The new address is 2 Tekawitha Drive, between St. Michael’s Church and Pioneer Auction.
The next Bissell Pet Foundation Empty the Shelters event is scheduled for July 6-31. Local shelters participating in the national event include Jonesboro Animal Control, 6119 E. Highland Drive, and the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society, 6111 E. Highland Drive in Jonesboro. Bissell Pet Foundation will team up with MetLife Pet Insurance for the July event.
During the event spayed or neutered and vaccinated pets will be available for adoption for $50 or less. Not all shelters have the same adoption requirements, for individual shelter guidelines, contact Jonesboro Animal Control at 870-935-3920, or the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society at 870-932-5185.
Lake Poinsett State Park, 5752 State Park Road in Harrisburg will offer its weekly Sunset Kayak Tour from 7:15 to 8:45 p.m. July 8 beginning at the park boat ramp. Admission is $15 for adults and $10 for children ages 10-12; no one younger than 10 can paddle solo. Space is limited and registration is required. To register, call 870-578-2064 or go to the visitor’s center before 5 p.m. July 8. Flatwater kayaks, paddles and lifejackets will be provided and no paddling experience is needed. Water-resistant clothing is recommended and participants should bring sunscreen, bug spray and bottled water.
A free guided hike along the Great Blue Heron Trail is set for 9 to 10 a.m. July 9.
Participants on this easy, pet-friendly hike are welcome to bring binoculars and field guides. Tennis shoes, boots, and weather-appropriate clothes are recommended.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.