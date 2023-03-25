Book club to meet
The Novel Lovers Book Club will meet at 10 a.m. Monday in the Shakespeare Room of the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave.
All novel lovers are welcome.
Craighead County GOP to meet
The Craighead County Republican Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Golden Corral, 2405 E. Highland Drive in Jonesboro. Donnie Scroggins will speak about voter integrity. The public is invited to attend.
Sound bath meditation offered
The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave., will host a sound bath meditation at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the library’s Shakespeare Room.
The event, for adults only, will bathe participants in the relaxing sounds and vibrations of bells, gongs and nature.
Those interested should arrive on time or early. To preserve the experience, latecomers will not be admitted.
GetSmART! Learning event set
The Arkansas Arts Council will offer “The Artist’s Role in Community/Real Estate Development,” live and online from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
Part of the GetSmART! Learning Series collection the free presentation will address how artists can avoid contributing to gentrification, then being displaced in their own communities. Creative strategist Chris Dahlquist will speak based on her personal experience, work with hundreds of individual artists, and involvement with art communities throughout the country.
The event will be live at the Innovation Hub, 204 E. Fourth St. in North Little Rock and available via Zoom.
To register, go to bit.ly/40pLBAp. Registration is available through Thursday.
Adrianna Rogers to perform on Thursday
Adrianna Rogers will present her senior voice recital at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Bob G. Magee Choral Room of the Maddox Center on the campus of Williams Baptist University, 56 McClellan Drive in Walnut Ridge. Admission is free and the public is invited to attend.
Rogers, who is completing her bachelor’s degree in music is the daughter of Connie Rogers of Mammoth Spring.
Flea markets set for Salem
The Salem Chamber of Commerce Community Wide Yard Sale is set for Friday and April 1 and the 18th Annual Spring Fulton County Fairgrounds Flea Market, 24 Arena Lane in Salem, will be held April 1.
Flea market hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission and parking is free. The concession stand will be serving breakfast at 7:30 a.m. and will also serve lunch.
For more information, call 870-895-5565 or email fultoncountyfair1@gmail.com.
‘Arts Council to host an inaugural event
The Arkansas Arts Council, an agency of the Division of Arkansas Heritage, will host the inaugural Arts Across Arkansas state finals at noon April 1, at the Ron Robinson Theater, located at 100 River Market Ave. in Little Rock.
The event will showcase the talent, mastery and skill of young artists statewide. The event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.
