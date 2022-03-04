‘The Spitfire Grill’ comes to SEMO
The musical drama, “The Spitfire Grill” will continue production through Sunday at Southeast Missouri State University’s River Campus in Cape Girardeau
Savannah Shea Nichols, of Jonesboro, a sophomore theatre major is serving as stage manager.
Performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. today, March 5, and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Wendy Kurka Rust Flexible Theatre, 518 S Fountain St.
Tickets may be purchased online at rivercampus.org.
Pardi to perform in Southaven
Tickets are now on sale for the 7 p.m. Sept. 29 performance by Jon Pardi and Lainey Wilson at the Landers Center, 4560 Venture Drive in Southaven, Miss.
Tickets range in price from $25-$75 and may be purchased via ticketmaster.com.
NEA Tea Party to meet
The NEA Tea Party will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at Golden Corral, 2405 E. Highland Drive in Jonesboro.
Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston will be the featured speaker. Other speakers will address recent candidate filings in Northeast Arkansas and around the state and current issues of concern within Craighead County.
The public is invited to attend.
For more information contact Iris Stevens at 870-219-1917.
UAW retirees to meet
The United Auto Workers retirees will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Grecian Steak House, 210 Airport Road in Paragould.
GE retirees meeting canceled
The meeting of the General Electric retirees scheduled for Tuesday at Golden Corral in Jonesboro has been canceled.
The next meeting is set for April 12.
Dirty South comes to Crystal Bridges
“The Dirty South: Contemporary Art, Material Culture, and the Sonic Impulse” will open March 12 at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, 600 Museum Way in Bentonville.
The multidisciplinary exhibition exploring the undeniable impact that southern Black culture has had on the identity of the American South features the intersections of visual art, material objects and sound.
Museum hours, admission and additional information are available at crystalbridges.org.
WBU library to host book sale
The Felix Goodson Library on the Williams Baptist University campus will host its annual used book sale March 14-18, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day.
This year’s selection includes over 1,000 titles including fiction, nonfiction, biography and much more.
For more information contact the library at 870-759-4139
Governor’s Arts Awards ceremony setThe Arkansas Arts Council, an agency of Arkansas Heritage, will honor seven outstanding members of Arkansas’s arts community during a free livestreamed awards ceremony at the Arkansas Governor’s Mansion starting at 12:30 p.m. March 16 on Facebook Live and the Arkansas Arts Council’s YouTube channel.
Recipients are Dr. Timothy Crist of Jonesboro, Arts in Education Award; The Scottish Heritage Program at Lyon College in Batesville, Judges Recognition Award; Cranford Co. of Little Rock, Corporate Sponsorship of the Arts; Perrion Y. Hurd of Little Rock, Individual Artist Award; Sharon Heflin of Little Rock, Patron Award; Linda Williams Palmer of Hot Springs, Lifetime Achievement Award; and Ed Clifford of Springdale, Arts Community Development Award.
Inventors Club to meet
The Inventors Club for Northeast Arkansas will meet at 6 p.m. March 17 at the Delta Center for Economic Development and A-State Innovation System Garage, 611 University Loop on the campus of Arkansas State University.
A representative from the Delta Center Innovation System will talk about how a person can use the Garage and the Shop for a small fee. The Center can help with designs and facilities are available to make prototypes.
The club meets on the third Thursday of each month.
Archaeologist to speak
Arkansas Archeological Survey Station archaeologist Dr. Andrew Beaupré will present “A French Fort on the St. Francis” from 11 a.m. to noon on March 12 at Mississippi River State Park, 2955 Arkansas 44 in Marianna.
The lecture was postponed from March 2019.
Face coverings are encouraged, but not required.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.