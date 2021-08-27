Art and Design exhibit opens today
Students in the Department of Art and Design at Arkansas State University took part Friday in a 24-hour departmental art challenge. They were given 24 hours to conceive and create an art project based on a theme provided by faculty.
They will showcase the results of their efforts at 5 p.m. today at a public exhibit in the Fine Arts Center Gallery, 2412 Quapaw Way.
This is the fourth year for the event, which is held at the beginning of each fall semester.
DSO to hold auditions
The Delta Symphony Orchestra in Jonesboro has announced that the group will be holding auditions for third trumpet for the 2021-22 season.
Anyone who plays a string instrument may audition for the substitute list.
For information on materials and audition dates, contact Neale Bartee at 870-243-0273 or enbartee@suddenlink.net.
Concert dates for the season Oct. 16-17, Dec. 5, Feb. 27 and April 24, all in Jonesboro.
More Monster Night events scheduled
Newport’s downtown entertainment series continues with two adult art classes, one with Catherine Burton scheduled Tuesday and the other with Penny Jo Pausch set for Sept. 14, both will be at 7 p.m. in the Newport Business Resource Center, 201 Hazel St.
On Sept. 11 The Salty Dogs will perform at 7 p.m. on the Terry Scoggins Stage, 412 Front St.
All Monster Night events are free to the public. For additional information, visit www.facebook.com/MonsterNightsNewport.
CCRTA meeting canceled
The September meeting of the Craighead County Retired Teachers Association scheduled for Thursday at the Harlin Henry Senior Citizens Center,1210 S. Church St. in Jonesboro has been canceled.
The organization will meet at noon Oct. 7 at the same location for the first meeting for 2021-22.
Edwards to perform
Erik Edwards will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday at The Forum, 115 E. Monroe Ave., in Jonesboro.
This pay what you can event is part of the First Fridays at the Forum concert series
Tickets are available at The Forum box office or online foatoajonesboro.org.
Trial by Jury returns to Powhatan
Trial by Jury will return to the courthouse at Powhatan Historic State Park, 4414 Arkansas 25, from noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 18.
Participants will become the judge, part of the jury, a lawyer, or maybe even the accused in a reenactment of a court case from Powhatan’s history.
No acting experience is needed, but participants should come ready to dive in and interact with each other. All supplies will be provided and pre-registration is required. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no meal will be offered with this program.
The cost is $5 per person. To register, call 870-878-6765 or email powhatan@arkansas.com.
