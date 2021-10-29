Flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinic set
The Greene County Health Unit will hold a flu and COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday on the Black River Medical College Paragould campus, 1 Black River Drive.
Vaccines will be given in room TC 106. All vaccines will be free to the public but the insured are asked to bring their cards.
For more information call the Greene County Health Unit at 870-236-7782.
UAW retirees to meet
The United Auto Workers Retirees will meet at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 11 at Grecian Steak House, 210 Airport Road in Paragould.
Anderson runner up for State Fair pageant
Lauren Anderson of Pocahontas was second runner-up in the Jr. Miss Arkansas State Fair competition held Oct. 23. She competed as Jr. Miss Randolph County.
Sienna Miller of Harrison was crowned Jr. Miss Arkansas State Fair while Lilli Orrell of Monticello was named first runner-up.
Two new exhibits open at AMUM
The Art Museum at the University of Memphis, 3750 Norriswood Drive, is hosting two new exhibits, Myth and Metaphor in Ancient Egypt and Sam Wang: Acts of Persistent Discoveries, through Nov. 29.
Details about each exhibit are available at www.memphis.edu/amum/exhibitions.
AMUM is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday except on university holidays and between temporary exhibitions. Masks are required.
State Audubon Society sets events
State bird watchers are invited to participate in an Arkansas Audubon Society Counties of Arkansas event set for Monday, Nov. 7, by bird watching in counties that have fewer than 200 species reported.
The Arkansas Audubon Society will also host the 2021 Arkansas Audubon Society fall convention online Nov. 12-13 via Zoom. Registration is required.
Prior to the meeting, field trips will take place throughout the state.
Registration and information for all events are available at www.arbirds.org.
UAMS to host epilepsy symposium
The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences will host a virtual Epilepsy Symposium via Zoom from 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 6 for epilepsy patients, caregivers, family members, health care providers and the public.
A multidisciplinary team of neurologists and neurosurgeons will discuss the latest advances in the diagnosis and treatment of epilepsy.
All speakers will be available to answer questions from the online audience.
To attend virtually, register a bit.ly/3Csvi9Y to receive a link by email.
MoSH to host Film Festival
The Museum of Science & History (MoSH), 3050 Central Ave., in Memphis will host Explore: MoSH Film Festival on Nov. 13 and 14 in the MoSH Giant Screen Theater.
Each film screening will be accompanied by a speaker with professional knowledge about the subject of the film, and in some cases, by people involved in the actual topic itself.
The seven films will include explorations of the planet Earth, the Apollo Space Missions, the seas of the South Pacific, Africa’s animal kingdom, butterflies, and the dinosaurs and reptiles that used to swim in the Mid-South waters.
Tickets are available for single movies and packages. For tickets and a complete list of features, visit moshmemphis.com.
Gospel music event set
Ivan Parker will perform at 6 p.m. Nov. 12 at Victory Lighthouse Baptist Church, 217 W. Main St. in Trumann.
The gospel music event is free to the public, but a free-will offering will be collected.
