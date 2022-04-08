Easter egg hunt scheduled
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1991 in Jonesboro will host a public Easter egg hunt from 1 to 2 p.m. April 17 at the post, 300 N. Airport Road. The event will also feature balloons for the kids, games and hot dogs.
The hunt will begin at 2:30 p.m. Participants are asked to bring their own baskets.
Legal aid for veterans to be offered
The Memphis VA Medical Center Veterans Justice Outreach, the Jonesboro Elks Lodge and Beck Center for Veterans at Arkansas State University have collaborated to offer a free Veterans Legal Clinic from noon to 2 p.m. April 19 at the Elks Lodge, 2113 W. Washington Ave. in Jonesboro.
Interested veterans should call 901-484-0340 to complete the intake process prior to the event to determine attendance. Walk-ins will be accepted until 1:45 p.m., but preregistration is encouraged.
The groups hope to make this a recurring event for the third Tuesday of each month.
Plant sale fundraiser set
The Museum of Science and History will hold its annual Volunteer Plant Sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 22 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 23 at the Lichterman Nature Center 5992 Quince Road, in east Memphis. This year, MoSH members will receive a 10-percent discount on plant purchases.
The sale will feature ferns, milkweeds and other butterfly favorites, vegetables, herbs and nectar plants.
The event is MoSH’s second-largest fundraiser, second only to the Pink Palace Crafts Fair.
For more information, visit moshmemphis.com.
Spring pottery sale returns
The Arkansas State University Pottery Guild will again hold a spring sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 22 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 23 at Grounded, 215 Union St. in Jonesboro.
The sale will feature works by ASU faculty, students and alumni.
Dutch oven cooking class is offered
Powhatan Historic State Park, 4414 Arkansas 25, will host a Victorian Dutch oven workshop from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 23. Registration is $20 which includes all materials.
Participants will learn to cook with a cast-iron Dutch oven used in 19th-century cooking. They will prepare and eat several recipes from the Victorian dinner table.
Class size will be limited. For more information, or to register, call 870-878-6765 or email powhatan@ arkansas.com.
Touch-A-Truck returns
Nettleton High School EAST program is looking for vehicles for the annual Touch-A-Truck event set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 23 in the parking lot of NEA Baptist Clinic, 4802 E. Johnson Ave. in Jonesboro.
Touch-A-Truck provides an opportunity for children and adults to explore vehicles of all types through interaction with both the vehicle and operator. Vehicles will include public service, emergency, utility, construction, landscaping, transportation, delivery and other unique means of transportation.
Businesses and organizations will have the opportunity to advertise, raise community awareness and showcase how their services contribute to the community.
To volunteer a vehicle or set up a booth, contact Sandra Taylor at sandra.taylor@nettletonschools.net or 870-897-0020.
Foodie Fest set for Huntington Square
Huntington Square, 401 W. Huntington Ave. in downtown Jonesboro, will be the site for Foodie Fest from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. April 23.
The event will include an array of local food trucks, live music and an NEA Artist Collective art show.
Food truck owners who wish to participate can apply at bit.ly/3jcz1Ag.
Cast needed for ‘The Sound of Music’
The Jackson County Community Theatre of Newport will hold try-outs for “The Sound of Music” April 25-27. Tryouts will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 217 Laurel St., with callbacks on April 28.
Those auditioning should be prepared to sing a 30- to 60-second piece from musical theater or a hymn and read scenes from the script.
Those interested in the ensemble can sign up but won’t be required to audition.
The production will be staged July 29-31 at Arkansas State University Newport.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.