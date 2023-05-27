Memorial Day service set in Etowah
The Garden Point Cemetery Committee will hold a Memorial Day Service at 11 a.m. Monday at the cemetery, 4699 Arkansas 140, with Etowah native Rush “Sonny” Nash who is retired from the military as the guest speaker.
The Flag Honor Guard will be the Rivercrest JROTC under the guidance of Maj. J.C. Northcutt. Taps will be played by Ethan Parrish of the Rivercrest Band. The 21-gun salute will be under the direction of the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office. The Etowah Fire Department will place flags on the graves of veterans.
For more information please contact Etowah City Hall at 870-531-2340.
Country music concert set
Country music stars Gary Allan, Tracy Lawrence and Tracy Byrd will perform June 3 at BankPlus Amphitheater, 6285 Snowden Lane in Southaven, Miss. Ticket prices vary and are available online at www.bankplusamphitheater.com.
Flags to be displayed Monday
U.S. flags will be displayed, weather permitting, during daylight hours at many Jonesboro area locations on Monday in recognition of Memorial Day. The flag display is a longstanding service project of the Jonesboro University Heights Lions Club, which provides both the flags and the flag brackets for a $40 per year fee. Flags are displayed at least 10 times a year on national holidays and special days.
For additional information, contact flag committee chairman Pat Snodgrass at 870-761-0132.
NEAWDB to host online meetings
On Thursday, the Northeast Arkansas Workforce Development Board will hold two online committee meetings. The public can listen at ETS, Inc., 2805 Forest Home Road, in Jonesboro. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities.
The One Stop Committee will meet at 9 a.m. and the Disabilities Committee will meet at 2 p.m.
Once completed, a digital copy of the packet will be made available at www.neaworks.com/neawdb-information.html.
The Northeast Arkansas Local Workforce Development Area is 100 percent funded by the U.S. Department of Labor. For more information, call James Morgan at 870-932-1564.
New exhibit to open in Piggott
The Hemingway-Pfeiffer Museum and Educational Center, 1021 W Cherry St, in Piggott, will host a photographic exhibit entitled “The Veneto of Ernest Hemingway: Across the River into the Trees.”
Comprised of a series of black and white panels, the first series will be on exhibit from Thursday-June 30 in the new exhibit room on the second floor of the museum.
The museum is open 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; for more information call 870-598-3487.
Freshwater pearl workshop set
Powhatan Historic State Park, 4414 Arkansas 25, will host a pearl jewelry-making workshop from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 3. Park staff will teach participants how to make a necklace, bracelet or earrings from freshwater pearls. They will also talk about the history of the freshwater pearling industry on the Black River. The pearls to be used in the workshop were not harvested from the Black River.
Registration fees vary; they are $25 for a necklace, $15 for a bracelet or $10 for earrings. Space is limited. To register, email park interpreter Zachary Elledge at zachary.elledge@arkansas.gov or call 870-878-6765.
A-State Museum to Host TinkerFaire
The Museum at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro will host TinkerFaire from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. June 3. This is a hands-on experience for all ages where tinkerers will get to build, take things apart, create works of art, experience new technologies and participate in science activities. Most of the activities will be led by A-State faculty, staff and students. This event is an opportunity for visitors to learn more about the types of experiences the university has to offer to future students.
For more information, contact Jill Kary at jkary@astate.edu or call 870-972-2074.
