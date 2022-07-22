Library offers final summer activities
The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak, Ave., will host its final week of summer activities beginning with Matinee Monday at 2 p.m. in the Round Room.
Storytime, with the theme Uncharted, will be 10 a.m. Tuesday and Tiny Tales Storytime for children 24 months old and younger will be 10 a.m. Thursday, both in the Children’s Library. Surf’s Up for kindergarteners-third graders will be Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m. in the Round Room.
Tweens who have finished fourth-sixth grades can Walk the Plank at 3 p.m. Thursday in the Round Room. Teams will have to prove they’re the best in competition or “walk the plank.”
For adults, there will be an art workshop at noon Wednesday in the Round Room led by Sarah Hernandez from the Bradbury Art Museum. Adult knitting will continue at noon Thursday.
The Greene County Fine Arts Council will present the musical “The Wizard of Oz” at 7 p.m. Thursday-July 30 at the Paragould High School, 1701 W. Court St.
Matinees will be presented at 2 p.m. July 30-31. The July 31 performance will be a pay-what-you-can event.
General admission tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for children age 12 and younger and seniors. They may be purchased online at www.gcfac.org.
A Time to Dance studio in Paragould will present the ballet “Noah’s Ark” at 2 and 6 p.m. July 30 at the Collins Theatre, 120 W. Emerson St.
The production includes narration from the Bible.
Tickets are $12 at the door. For group rates message the studio on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atime2dance.
