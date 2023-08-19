Genealogy Society to meet Sunday
The Genealogy Society of Craighead County Association will meet at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Round Room of the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak St.
The program will introduce a new book, “A Mistaken Issue, The Four Mile Law,” written by Richard L. Hartness Sr., the history of the founding of the Jonesboro Missionary Baptist Association in 1898.
The meeting and presentation are open to the public.
Polar Express train ride back in St. Louis
Tickets are now on sale for The Polar Express train ride at St. Louis Union Station, 201 S. 18th St. in St. Louis.
The train rides begin at St. Louis Union Station on Nov. 17 and continue through Dec. 30. Early ticket buyers will have the best choice of available dates. Trains will depart St. Louis Union Station at 4:30, 6 and 7:15 p.m. every night during the season except Thanksgiving. Trains will also run at 8:30 p.m. on selected dates. Prices vary by date and ticket class. More information and tickets are available at www. stlpolarexpressride.com.
Bookmobile stops for upcoming week
The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library Bookmobile will be at Parker Park, 1506 N. Church St. in Jonesboro from 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday; at Story Coffee House, 801 S. Gee St. from 9:30 a.m. to noon and Allen Park, 3609 Race St. from 3:30 to 5 p.m., both in Jonesboro, on Wednesday; at the Hispanic Center, 211 Vandyne St. in Jonesboro from 3:45 to 5 p.m. Thursday; and Andy’s Frozen Custard,1327 Red Wolf Blvd. from noon to 3 p.m. and Miracle League Park, 5000 S. Caraway Road, from 3:30 to 5 p.m., both in Jonesboro, on Friday.
Democratic Party to meet
The Democratic Party of Craighead County will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Legends Barbecue and Smokehouse, 1025 W. Johnson Ave. in Jonesboro. The meeting is free and open to the public.
Republican Committee to meet
The Craighead County Republican Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Lazzari Italian Oven, 2230 S. Caraway Road in Jonesboro. The special guest speaker will be Judge Tommy Fowler.
Everyone is invited to attend this open meeting.
Free Brain Injury workshop online
The UAMS Institute for Digital Health and Innovation’s Brain Injury Program will host a free virtual workshop, “Post-traumatic Stress Disorder 101,” from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday to connect anyone affected by a traumatic brain injury to helpful resources and support. The workshop is free and open to the public.
Workshop attendees will learn about free resources, digital health clinics, a free 24/7 TBI nurse triage call center, virtual TBI support groups and more. The keynote speaker, Dr. Laura Rohm, will discuss strategies for dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder. To register and receive the Zoom link, call 501-526-7656 or visit bit.ly/45sot6a.
BRTC board to meet Tuesday
The Black River Technical College Board of Trustees will hold quarterly committee meetings at 2 p.m. Thursday in the president’s boardroom on the BRTC Pocahontas campus. No action will be taken at the meeting.
Outdoor movie set at Lichterman Nature Center
The Museum of Science and History and Black Lodge Video will present Movie Under the Stars featuring “Jumanji” from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday outdoors at the Lichterman Nature Center, 5992 Quince Road in Memphis.
Audience members are encouraged to dress up in movie-related costumes. There will also be movie-related activities. Food and drinks will be available to purchase.
Tickets are $15 and are available online at www.moshmemphis.com.
Freaky Friday auditions planned
Auditions for the musical “Freaky Friday are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Aug. 25 and 10 a.m. Aug. 26 at the Foundation of Arts’ Art Center, 328 S. Main St. in Jonesboro.
Auditioners only need to attend one session. They should arrive at the stated time and be prepared to stay for at least one hour.
To audition, the artistic crew will teach a song and choreography and may have individuals read lines from the show. All materials will be provided. The production will be staged Oct. 27-30.
