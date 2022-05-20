Gravestone conservation clinic offered
Experienced gravestone conservator Jonathan Appell will lead a free gravestone conservation workshop at Mount Zion Cemetery in Walnut Ridge from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 31.
Participants will learn safe and effective monument cleaning and repair techniques, such as resetting leaning gravestones, joining broken gravestone fragments, using a lifting tripod for repairing larger stones and more.
The cemetery is located near the entrance of Williams Baptist University, near the junction of Mills Street and Fulbright Avenue.
Details can be found at 48statetour.com/schedule/walnut-ridge-arkansas.
Local artists featured at library
The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave., is currently hosting two exhibits by local artists Sandy Mello and Rebecca Gardner.
Mello, a self-taught artist who began working during the pandemic is displaying mostly paintings of animals, flowers and birds.
Gardner has concentrated on landscapes.
These collections will be on display through May 31. Library hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays. The library will be closed May 29-30 for Memorial Day.
Ozark Heritage focus of festival
The annual Old-Time Music Ozark Heritage Festival is set for 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. June 3-4 in and around the West Plains Civic Center, 110 St. Louis St.
The festival seeks to celebrate, preserve, pass on and nurture an appreciation of the old-time music and folk life traditions distinctive to the Ozark Highlands.
For more information on the festival e-mail info@westplainsarts.org, visit the website at www.oldtimemusic.org, or “like” the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Old.Time.Music.Festival.
Swon Brothers to perform
The Swon Brothers will perform at 7 p.m. June 4 at the Ed Coulter Performing Arts Center at the Sheid, 1600 S. College St. in Mountain Home.
The concert is free and open to the public.
Rise Up and Memphis Proud to open at MoSH
The Museum of Science and History, 3050 Central Ave. in Memphis will open two exhibitions showcasing the history of LGBTQ+ acceptance and equality. Both exhibitions will be open to visitors from June 4 to Sept. 26.
“Rise Up: Stonewall and the LGBTQ Rights Movement” is a national traveling exhibition created by the Newseum in Washington, D.C., exploring the origins of the modern LGBTQ+ rights movement in the United States.
“Memphis Proud: The Resilience of a Southern LGBTQ+ Community,” researched and curated by the MoSH staff, is a separate exhibit that examines the history and culture of the city’s LGBTQ+ population.
For more information e-mail Sheila Noone at sheila.noone@memphistn.gov.
