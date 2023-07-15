Memphis museum to offer evening entertainment
The Memphis Museum of Science and History, 3050 Central Ave., will offer a variety of entertainment events this week.
Tonight, the Live Music and Laser Lights series will feature Corey Lou and Da Village at 7 p.m. in the full-dome planetarium. The Friday Night Laser Show for July 21 will feature the music of Jimi Hendrix at 7 p.m. and Pink Floyd at 8:30 p.m. Movies. Drinks. Games. Exhibits. will feature Amazing Grace Aretha Franklin from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Admission to the movie includes games, drinks and access to the museum’s exhibits America at the Crossroads: The Guitar and a Changing Nation, and Grind City Picks: The Music That Made Memphis.
Tickets are available online at moshmemphis.com.
Genealogical Society to meet
The Genealogical Society of Craighead County Arkansas will hold its regular meeting at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Round Room of the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak St. in Jonesboro.
The program topic will be “What did you learn at the July 15 Genealogy Lock In and What is my next step (in genealogy research)?”
Society members and the public are invited to attend.
JUH Lions to meet via Zoom
The Tuesday morning meeting of the Jonesboro University Heights Lions Club will feature a presentation by John Fogleman, president of the Sultana Historical Preservation Society, which will be titled “The Sultana – The Forgotten Story.” Considered the worst maritime disaster in U.S. history, the steamboat Sultana sank in the Mississippi River near Marion in 1865.
The meeting will begin at 7 a.m. via Zoom and the public is welcome to join in. The Zoom link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/786695073.
BRTC announces GED graduation
Black River Technical College will hold the 2023 GED graduation ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the Randolph County Development Center, 1410 Arkansas 304 East, on the Pocahontas Campus.
BRTC invites family and friends of the graduates to attend the ceremonies.
St. Bernards to host community wellness event
St. Bernards Healthcare will offer free community wellness screenings from 7 to 10 a.m. Friday at St. Bernards Auditorium, 505 East Washington Ave. in Jonesboro. The event is open to area residents and includes blood pressure, height, weight, body mass index, anemia, glucose, hemoglobin A1C, lipid panels, and colon cancer screenings.
Nature hike planned
Lake Poinsett State Park, 5752 State Park Road in Harrisburg will host a discovery hike from 9 to 10 a.m. June 24. Participants will join a park interpreter at the Great Blue Heron trailhead for an easy hike through nature and are welcome to bring binoculars and field guides. Tennis shoes, boots and weather-appropriate clothes are recommended. This event is pet friendly.
Jelly Roll to perform in Southaven
Rapper and country singer Jelly Roll will bring his Backroad Baptism tour to BankPlus Amphitheater, 6285 Snowden Lane in Southaven, Miss., at 7 p.m. July 28.
Special guests include rapper Struggle Jennings and singer Caitlynne Curtis. The event will be hosted by comedian Josh Adam Myers. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com; prices vary.
Argenta Community Theater to stage ‘Rent’ this month
Argenta Community Theater, 405 Main St. in North Little Rock will present the Pulitzer Prize-winning 1996 rock musical “Rent” by Jonathan Larson from July 26-30 and Aug. 1-5. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. weekdays and Saturdays with a 2 p.m. performance on Sunday. General admission tickets are $38 with VIP tickets available for $88. They can be purchased online at argentacommunitytheater.org/buy-ticket/.
This show contains mature themes. Parental discretion is advised.
