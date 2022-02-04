Worms topic at gardening event
The February Brown Bag Lunch program hosted by the Greene County Master Gardeners will be noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday in the Paragould Community Center, 3404 Linwood Drive.
This month’s topic will be Worms in Your Garden.
The meeting is free and the public is welcome. Participants should bring a lunch.
Bake sale set
The Animal Farm, a no-kill animal shelter in Paragould will hold a fund-raising bake sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 12 at Orscheln Farm and Home, 1817 E. Parker Road in Jonesboro.
For more information about the organization, call 240-8117.
Cinderella takes stage
The Foundation of Arts in Jonesboro will present the Broadway adaptation of the classic musical, Cinderella, featuring music from Rodgers and Hammerstein.
Performances are set for Feb. 12-14 and Feb. 18-19 at The Forum Theater, 115 E. Monroe Ave.
Showtimes are 2 p.m. Feb. 12, 13 and 19, 6 p.m. Feb. 14, which will be a pay-what-you-can performance, and 7:30 p.m Feb. 18. Doors will open 30 minutes before each performance.
Floor and lower balcony seating is $20 for adults and $18 for seniors, children, military personnel and Arkansas State University students. Upper balcony seating is $18 and $16, respectively.
There will be a cast meet and greet following the Feb. 12 and 19 shows. A $7 additional fee will be added to all tickets on these dates.
UAMS to offer brain injury workshop
The UAMS Institute for Digital Health and Innovation’s TBI Team will host a traumatic brain injury resource workshop on Feb. 17 to connect anyone affected by a TBI to resources and support.
The virtual event is free, open to the public and will be held from noon to 2 p.m.
To register and receive the Zoom link, call 501-526-7656 or visit tinyurl.com/TBIFEB17.
Bird count set
Mississippi River State Park, 2955 Arkansas 44 in Marianna will host programs on binoculars, bird watching, and hiking Feb. 18-21 in conjunction with the national Great Backyard Bird Count.
During the annual event, birdwatchers across the country will help record the birds they see or hear during the designated period.
For details on the park events, visit www. arkansasstateparks.com, for details on the Great Backyard Bird Count, visit www. birdcount.org.
Peanut growers seek board nominees
The Arkansas Peanut Growers’ Association is currently seeking eligible peanut producers who are interested in serving on the National Peanut Board.
The association will hold a nominations election to select two nominees each for member and alternate during its annual meeting at 6 p.m. Feb. 24 in the meeting room of the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas, 3414 One Place in Jonesboro.
Eligible producers are those who are engaged in the production and sale of peanuts in the state of Arkansas and who own or share the ownership and risk of loss of the crop.
The National Peanut Board will submit Arkansas’ slate of nominees to the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, who makes the appointments.
Poetry Slam event scheduled
KLEK Radio will host a Black History Month Poetry Slam from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Recovery Room, 223 S. Main St. in Jonesboro.
Poets interested in participating should message the station or email terell@klekfm.org.
Soapmaking workshop offered
Powhatan Historic State Park, 4414 Arkansas 25 will present Bubble, Bubble, Toil and Trouble, a soapmaking workshop from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 26.
Participants will learn to make soap using the cold-process method and receive a booklet of soap recipes and several bars of homemade soap.
Registration is $20 per person and class size is limited. For questions and reservations, call 870-878-6765 or email powhatan@arkansas.com.
Some materials used are caustic, protective clothing is advised. Participants should bring sack lunches.
