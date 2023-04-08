Historical society to meet on Monday
The Craighead County Historical Society will have its quarterly meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in the Fellowship Hall of Jonesboro First Baptist Church, using the double glass doors at the 700 S. Union St. entrance.
The guest speaker will be Nathan Whitmire from the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library where he manages the cataloging and collection development teams and helps customers with the library’s Arkansas history and genealogy collections.
He will present an update on the status of the Jonesboro Sun scanning project and new developments with the genealogy and timeline collections.
The meeting is open to the public.
Brown Bag Lunch to discuss sustainability
The Greene County Master Gardeners will host a Brown Bag Lunch event from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Paragould Community Center. Admission is free. A program on sustainability, “Gardening for Our Children’s Future,” will be presented by Tasha Pillow.
Everyone is welcome to attend and bring a lunch.
UAW retirees to meet
The United Auto Workers retirees will meet at Grecian Steak House, 210 Airport Road in Paragould at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
Library events set for teens and adults
The Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W Oak Ave., will host several events this week in the Round Room.
For teens, on Thursday, from 4-5 p.m., there will be a magnetic poetry kit-making event and on Friday, the Teen Hub Book Club will meet at 2 p.m. to discuss books and do crafts and a beaded windchime-making craft will be at 5:30 p.m.
For adults on Friday, there will be a Garden in a Bag Lunch and Learn at noon, to demonstrate how to grow vegetables in a bag.
‘You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown’ set for WBU
The Williams Baptist University theatre department will stage a spring production of “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday in Startup Chapel on the WBU campus.
General admission is $5 and $3 for students and senior citizens.
Foundation of Arts to present ‘Camp Rock’
The Foundation of Arts will present the musical, “Camp Rock” April 14-16 at The Forum Theater, 115 E. Monroe Ave. in Jonesboro.
The production is based on a Disney classic, “Camp Rock” the movie. Performance times are 7:30 p.m. Friday, 6 p.m. April 15 and 2 p.m. April 16.
Ticket prices range from $16-$18 for adults, and $13-$18 for seniors, children, military personnel and Arkansas State University students. The April 16 performance will be a pay-what-you-can event.
Tickets are available online at www.foajonesboro.org, by phone at 870-935-2726, or at The Forum Box Office.
‘The Art of Crowdfunding’ online workshop offered
The Arkansas Arts Council will offer a free online workshop on crowdfunding from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday as part of the GetSmART! Learning Series.
Artist Sean Fitzgibbon will explain the ins and outs of funding a project through platforms such as Kickstarter.
Registration is required and can be made online at bit.ly/3zFaMD0.
Lichterman Nature Center to have plant sale
The Lichterman Nature Center, 5992 Quince Road in Memphis, will host a plant sale April 14-15.
Friday hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
This sale will feature milkweeds, ferns and an abundant selection of butterfly favorites. Important butterfly larval host plants, herbs and nectar plants will also be available.
For a complete list of available plants, go to bit.ly/3Kyn8Dk.
All plants offered for sale are grown on-site in recycled containers using environmentally sustainable horticultural practices.
50 years of Rock and Roll coming to Mountain Home
The final show in the Arkansas State University-Mountain Home Performing Arts Season will be at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Coulter Performing Arts Center, 1600 S. College St. in Mountain Home. Doors will open at 6 p.m.
Tickets for Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock and Roll are $30 for adults and $15 for students and may be purchased online at www.itickets.com/events/469652.html.
Sultana Museum topic at meeting
The Genealogical Society of Craighead County Arkansas will host its regular meeting at 2 p.m. April 16, in the Round Room of the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, 315 W. Oak Ave.
The program will feature a presentation by Melody Walker, director of planning and operations at the Sultana Disaster Museum in Marion. Society members and the public are invited to attend.
Cinderella performances to aid tornado victims
The Judy Kohn Tenenbaum Argenta Community Theater, 405 Main St., North Little Rock, will present Rodgers and Hammerstein’s production of Cinderella, on April 19-29. There will be 11 public performances including two matinees.
All evening shows are at 7:30 p.m and matinees will be at 2 p.m.
Tickets are on sale at argentacommunitytheater.org, and prices range from $25-$35 with a VIP upgrade available at an additional cost.
Argenta Community Theater will donate 10 percent of all ticket sales to tornado relief efforts in North Little Rock.
